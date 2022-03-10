The Afghan Red Crescent Society Distributed Aid To 200 Families In Kapisa Province

Today, on Wednesday, 9th of March 2022 the Afghan Red Crescent Society In a series of assistance distributed 9 items of food aid to 200 displaced families in Tagab and Alasai districts of Kapisa province. The aid includes 50 kg of flour, 24.5 kg of rice, 10 liters of oil, 7 kg of beans, 7 kg of lentils, 7 kg of pulses, 5 kg of sugar, 1 kg of green tea and 2 kg of salt. The aid was distributed in the presence of Maulvi Mati-ur-Rehman "Zia" staff and volunteers. The assistance was provided by the German Peace Village Foundation. It's worth mentioning that on 7th of March the German Peace Village organization also distributed mentioned assistance to 350 families in this province.