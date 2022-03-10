The Afghan Red Crescent Society Distributed Aid To 158 Needy Families In Kandahar Province

On Wednesday, 9th of March 2022 the Afghan Red Crescent Society distributed food and non-food items to 158 needy families in Shawali Kot district of Kandahar province. The aid was distributed in the presence of Mufti Faizullah "Faizi" the director of the Kandahar Red Crescent Society. the assistance includes 50 kg flour, 5 kg oil, 1 kg of beans, 5 kg of lentils, 5 kg of sugar, 2.5 kg macaroni, 2 kg of pulses, 2 bottle jam, 3 blankets, 1 pairs of baby shoes, 1 pairs of children's purse, 1 pairs of children's socks, 1 pairs of men's winter clothes, 1 pairs of children's winter clothes, 1 pair of adult socks.