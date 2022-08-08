Afghan Red Crescent Society Distributed Aid To 150 Floodـaffected Families In Ghazni Province

On Sunday 7th of Aug, 2022, Afghan Red Crescent Society distributed food items provided by Turkish country to 150 floodـaffected families in Ghazni province. The aid each family received 14 item of food items which included; 50 kg flour, 4 ltrs oil, 2 kg tea, 5 pockets macaroni and a carton of foodstuff.

Meantime, local people and Mr. Shakir thanked representative of Turkish Red Crescent. It is worth mentioning that in near past Turkish aid has distributed to 1000 floodـaffected families in DiyـYak and Zankhan districts of Ghazni province.