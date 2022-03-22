The Afghan Red Crescent Society Distribute Food Items To 300 Needy Families In Kabul Province

Today, on Tuesday, 22nd of March 2022 The Afghan Red Crescent Society once again distributed food items to 300 surveyed needy families in Kabul province. The aid was provided by the Turkish Red Crescent Society and ARCS includes 50 kg of flour, 5 kg of sugar 2 kg of salt and 4 chuck of soups. The aid was distributed in the presence of Mr. Maulvi Abdullah "Hamad" director of Kabul branch staff and volunteer. It has been decided that remain 325 needy families will be received aid tomorrow.