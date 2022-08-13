Afghan Red Crescent Distributed Food Items To 500 Needy Families In Nangarhar

On the 11th of August, Afghan Red Crescent Society distributed food items to 500 needy families in the Landi Khyber, Daky, Ghazge, Hazarnaw, and Basawal villages of Mohmandara district of Ningarhar province. The aid was provided by IHH charity foundation of Turkey. Each family received 50 kg of flour, 10 kg of oil, 10 kg of rice, 10 kg of beans, 10 kg of sugar, 2 kg of tea, 2 packets of salt, 6 kg of dates, and 10 kg of macaroni.