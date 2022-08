On 14th of Aug, 2022, Afghan Red Crescent distributed food items provided by (IHH) charity foundation of Turkish country to 400 floodـaffected families in Shamlazo district of Zabul province. The aid is distributed in presence of ARCS employees and (IHH) charity foundation representatives that each family received; 50 kg flour, 10 kg beans, 10 kg rice, 10 kg macaroni, 6 kg dates, 10 liters oil and 1 kg salt.