On Sunday 7th of Aug, 2022, Parwan branch office of Afghan Red Crescent distributed food items, provided by IHH charity foundation, to 300 flood-affected families, in the presence of the stakeholders, in Surkh Parsa district of Parwan province. The aid each family received is; 50 kg flour, 10 liters oil, a carton of dates, and a package of foodstuff. local people were happy and grateful to ARCS and Turkish country for their Aid.