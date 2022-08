On Sunday 14th of Aug, 2022, Afghan Red Crescent distributed foodstuff, provided by (IHH) charity foundation of Turkish country to 300 floodـaffected, needy and Headless families transparently, in Gizab district of Uruzgan province.

The Aid included; 50 kg flour, 10 kg beans, 10 kg rice, 10 kg macaroni, 10 liters oil, 1 kg salt and a carton of dates.