On 10th of Aug, Afghan Red Crescent distributed 13 item of food and nonـfood items provided by (AFAD) charity foundation of Turkish country to 150 floodـaffected families in Shikh Ali and Siah Gard districts of Parwan province. In aid each family received 50 kg flour, 1 ltr oil, 2 kg tea, 5 pockets macaroni, 1 kg lentils, 1 kg sugar, 1 kg pea, 1 kg bean, 1.5 kg salt, 2 kg rice, a can of potato paste and a pair of shoes.