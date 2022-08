On 4th of Aug, Afghan Red Crescent distributed Turkish country assisted food and nonـfood items to 200 floodـaffected families in Chora district of Uruzgan province. In the aid each family received 50 kg flour, 7 liters oil, 2 kg tea, 5 kg beans, 5 kg sugar, 75 kg rice, a can of paste, 5 kg of lentils, a carpet, a rug, 2 blankets, and 2 pairs of shoes.