On 2nd November, ARCS distributed 8 foodstuffs with the help of the Turkish country to 600 earthquake-hit families in the Barmal district-Paktika province. In the afore-mentioned aid each, the family received 10 kg rice, 5-liter oil, 5 -kg beans, 500 gr tea, 2 kg sugar, 2 kg macaroni, and 3 packets of biscuits.

It's commendable that yesterday, ARCS also distributed the same aid to 1000 families in the Gayan district of the very province.