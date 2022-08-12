Afghan health system has fallen back to the level of 20 years ago

Poor basic health care meets an unprecedented dramatic humanitarian situation. Johanniter is therefore expanding its activities to provide people with basic health care.

Berlin / Kabul – 15 August 2021 was a fateful day for millions of Afghans. With the takeover of power by the Taliban, many of the achievements of the past years for the civilian population were destroyed. For example, the Afghan health system fell back to where it was 20 years ago due to the cessation of international development aid and economic isolation. "70 per cent of the costs for basic medical care for the population were covered by the international community in the past years. With their discontinuation, salaries can no longer be paid, medicines and equipment cannot be procured, and medical facilities can no longer be operated," says Holger Wagner, Head of Programmes at Johanniter International Assistance. "This poor basic supply now meets an unprecedented dramatic humanitarian situation. Especially the children - if they survive - will have their development impaired, with fatal consequences for the future society of the country," Wagner fears.

New projects started and planned Johanniter is therefore continuing and expanding its activities in the medical field. A new project has just been launched in Badghis province. Together with their partner MMRCA, Johanniter will provide medical care to about 50,000 people in the coming months, thanks to mobile health teams.

In the capital Kabul, Johanniter continues to provide medical care for tens of thousands of internally displaced persons. "At the same time, we are currently looking into expanding our activities towards Herat. Up to 3000 returning Afghans arrive here every day," reports Naeem Shah, Johanniter Head of Mission in Afghanistan. Tens of thousands of people had fled to Iran after the takeover and are now being deported again by the Iranian authorities. "Some are moving back home, but many are staying in camps or within host communities around Herat close to the Iranian border."

Reconstruction in the earthquake zone

Following the massive earthquake in eastern Afghanistan on 21 June, Johanniter and its partner HADAAF continue to provide medical and reconstruction assistance in Khost province. Two mobile clinics travel daily to the remote mountain regions to treat the sick and injured. In parallel, 520 families in Spera district have been supported with mattresses, blankets, cooking utensils, tools and tarpaulins. 500 particularly affected families are also receiving help to repair shelters and new livestock to restore their income.

Background

On 15 August 2021, the Taliban took power in Afghanistan. Since then, the number of people in need of humanitarian assistance has increased by 33 percent. Inflation, skyrocketing food prices, natural disasters and the loss of hundreds of thousands of jobs due to international sanctions have led to almost the entire population of Afghanistan living below the poverty line. Almost half of the people can only afford one meal a day, which is why more than one million children under the age of five are already acutely malnourished. Johanniter has been active in the country for 20 years and, together with its partners, ensures medical care for the population in various regions of the country.