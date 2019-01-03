Afghan Assisted Return Weekly Update (31 December 2018)
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Report
Published on 31 Dec 2018 — View Original
- During last week (26 – 31 December 2018), 34 Afghan refugees returned to Afghanistan (0 from Pakistan, 25 from Iran and 9 from other countries)
- 15,699 Afghan refugees returned to Afghanistan in 2018, out of which 13,584 from Pakistan, 1,964 from Iran and 151 from other countries (as of 31 December 2018)
- This is 73% less compared to the same period in 2017, when 58,817 Afghan refugees returned to Afghanistan