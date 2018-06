During last week (17 June – 23 June 2018), 80 Afghan refugees returned to Afghanistan (56 from Pakistan, 21 from Iran and 3 individuals from other countries)

7,418 Afghan refugees returned to Afghanistan in 2018, out of which 6,742 from Pakistan, 556 from Iran and 96 from other countries (as of 23 June 2018)

This is 78% less compared to the same period in 2017, when 33,723 Afghan refugees returned to Afghanistan