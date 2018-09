During last week (09 – 15 September 2018), 639 Afghan refugees returned to Afghanistan (65 from Iran and 574 from Pakistan)

12,691 Afghan refugees returned to Afghanistan in 2018, out of which 11,249 from Pakistan, 1,331 from Iran and 111 from other countries (as of 15 September 2018)

This is 74% less compared to the same period in 2017, when 49,005 Afghan refugees returned to Afghanistan