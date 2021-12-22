Administrator Samantha Power on New General Licenses to Continue Supporting Vital Assistance to Afghans

For Immediate Release

Wednesday, December 22, 2021

Office of Press Relations

press@usaid.gov

USAID remains steadfast in supporting and providing vital assistance to the Afghan people. As the single largest donor of humanitarian aid to the Afghan people, the United States provided nearly $474 million in humanitarian assistance in Fiscal Year 2022, and in the coming weeks, we will provide the people of Afghanistan one million additional COVID-19 vaccine doses through COVAX, bringing the total to 4.3 million doses. To facilitate the continued flow of assistance and support for the Afghan people, USAID welcomes the three new General Licenses issued today by the Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC).

These licenses expand upon existing authorizations, related to the provision of humanitarian assistance and other activities that support basic human needs, to facilitate broader support for the Afghan people, including in the areas of health, food security, education, and more. While U.S. sanctions on the Taliban and Haqqani Network remain in place, OFAC has provided broad authorizations so that NGOs, certain international organizations, and the U.S. government can continue to provide life-saving relief to the most vulnerable members of Afghan society, including women and girls. These new General Licenses are consistent with Resolution 2615 (2021) adopted by the UN Security Council earlier today. This Resolution was drafted by the United States and unanimously adopted by the 15 members of the UN Security Council, and establishes an important carveout in the UN sanctions regime to facilitate getting urgently needed aid to the Afghan people.

Our assistance is providing critical life-saving food, shelter, water, medical care, and other support to the people of Afghanistan. U.S. government-supported humanitarian partners remain operational and have expanded operations across the country, working to ensure safe continuation of life-saving aid and programs. USAID will continue working closely with other U.S. government agencies, United Nations organizations, such as UNICEF and the World Food Program, donor partners and the international community to provide assistance that meets urgent needs and protects the human rights and well-being of all of the people of Afghanistan.