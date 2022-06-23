In Addition To Cash Assistance To The Earthquake-Affected Areas Of Khost And Paktika Provinces. The Afghan Red Crescent Sent Food And Non-Food Items From The Warehouses Of The HQ

In addition to the cash assistance provided by the Afghan Red Crescent Society to the earthquake affected areas of Khost and Paktika provinces, 4000 blankets, 800 tents, 800 kitchen utensils, 800 tarpaulins, 1500 washing containers in hundreds of mattresses, pillows, blankets and food aid were sent in 15 vehicles from the warehouses of the Afghan Red Crescent Society. 450 more tents are being sent to the area.

In addition to the aid the Afghan Red Crescent Society's provided 800 tents, 4000 tarpaulins, 800 kitchen utensils, medicine, hundreds of water bottles and many other items were sent to the earthquake areas in several other provinces.

The Afghan Red Crescent Society has sent a number of ambulances, bodies and vehicles in Logar, Khost, Paktika and Paktia provinces.

All Afghan Red Crescent staff, health workers and volunteers are working to assist in transporting the martyrs to hospitals and the families of the wounded in these provinces and trying their best to reach out to those affected by the earthquake.

In addition, after an emergency meeting of Mawlavi Nooruddin Tourabi, with representatives of the Turkish Red Crescent Society and the International Federation they also sent food and non-food items to the affected areas.