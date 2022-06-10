Adaptation solutions portal launched

Kathmandu, 8 June: ICIMOD’s Resilient Mountain Solutions (RMS) Initiative is pleased to announce the launch of its adaptation solutions portal. The portal offers a basket of simple, tried, and tested climate solutions for the Hindu Kush Himalaya (HKH) region. It will also serve as a repository to consolidate and feature new adaptation solutions and technologies, to enable cross-sharing and replication of solutions across the region.

The solutions portal was formally launched today by Bjørg Sandkjær, State Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Norway, and Pema Gyamtsho, Director General, ICIMOD during their visit to Namobuddha Municipality in Kavre.

“I hope the adaptation solutions portal will be useful in Nepal and the other HKH countries. I hope this will be an important platform for scaling up and scaling out of adaptation solutions. It’s also important to highlight adaptation solutions which are women friendly and empower women.” – Bjørg Sandkjær, State Secretary.

Pema Gyamtsho, Director General of ICIMOD emphasized that the adaptation solutions portal is meant to serve as a one-stop shop for policy makers, academia, practitioners, extension workers, and communities who are looking for simple, affordable, and replicable solutions to address climate change impacts. “In addition to learning about solutions, they will also be able to share good practices of their own for the benefit of others.”

The adaptation solutions derive from the knowledge co-created with ICIMOD’s partners and stakeholders who benefit from and sustain these interventions. These solutions, aimed at building socioecological resilience, are largely nature-based and can be customized to the diverse mountain contexts of the HKH. The featured solutions – covering agriculture, disaster risk reduction, gender and social inclusion, water, forestry, and tourism – detail the climate risk being targeted, problem description, implementation of the solution, challenges faced, and the immediate or long-term positive impacts.

With global calls for urgent climate action and building community resilience to absorb, adapt and transform from climate shocks and stresses, particularly in the mountains, the scaling of these solutions is the need of the hour.

About Norway in Nepal

Royal Norwegian Embassy in Kathmandu

Norway is a committed development partner to Nepal. The aim of Norway’s support is to contribute to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals. Our development cooperation in Nepal focuses primarily on education, clean energy, and governance. Throughout all three key cooperation areas, Norway promotes human rights, women’s rights and gender equality, climate and environment and anti-corruption.

About ICIMOD

The International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD) is an intergovernmental knowledge and learning centre working on behalf of the people of the Hindu Kush Himalaya (HKH). We are based in Kathmandu, Nepal and work in and for our eight regional member countries – Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, China, India, Myanmar, Nepal, and Pakistan. We work to improve the lives and livelihoods of men, women, and children of the HKH and protect mountain environments and cultures. The knowledge we create and share helps the people of the HKH become more resilient, make the most of new opportunities, and prepare for change. Our work strengthens regional cooperation for conservation and sustainable mountain development.