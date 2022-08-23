Acting President Of ARCS Visited Nangarhar Province To Closely Evaluate The Damages Caused By Floods

Five days ago, Floods martyred several countrymen and affected hundreds of houses in Ningarhar, as accrued in many other provinces of the country.

To closely evaluate the damages caused by floods, yesterday Mr. Mawlavi Matiulhaq "khalis" Acting President of ARCS paid visit to Nangarhar province and today on 19th of Aug, met the elders of Khalis town regarding recent floods damages in 6th district of Ningarhar province.

Mr.Mawlavi Matiulhaq "khalis" expressed his sympathy with affectees & assured them for aid. He was briefed by elders on damages caused by floods and stated that" recent floods has caused damages in 26 provinces and ARCS is busy helping the affectees. He assured the elders that ARCS will try their best to help the affectees, and will do whatever possible for affectees. Acting General President of ARCS requested the elders to point out the real miserable people to ARCS.

After meeting with elders he paid visit to the houses damaged by floods. Sheikh Masri town in Nangarhar province is one of the areas where due to recent heavey rains 4 persons have been martyred & 2 others wounded. Also, 6 houses were completely destroyed & 8 others partially damaged.

Mr. Mawlavi MatiUlHaq "Khalis" Acting General President of Afghan Red Crescent Society, after visiting the flood-affected areas in Bais Ikmalati and Khalis town, went to mentioned town and paid visit to the families of martyrs.

He expressed his Sympathy with heirs of the martyrs and assured them that ARCS will help them to their best.