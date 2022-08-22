On 18th of August, Mr. Mawlavi Matiulhaq "Khalis" Acting General President of Afghan Red Crescent Society, visited Nangarhar province to assess the damage caused by the floods in Nangarhar. First of all, he met Hafizuddin Qamari, the director of ARCS in eastern zone to evaluate the situation in flood-affected areas in Nangarhar province. He was briefed on the damages caused by floods in Khalis town, Bais Ikmalate, and some other districts.

Mr. Mawlavi Matiulhaq "Khalis" gave necessary instructions to director of eastern zone and recommended that a precise survey of flood-affected families shall be conducted.