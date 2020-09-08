Accountability to Affected People (AAP) Working Group: Terms of Reference, Afghanistan | July 2020

BACKGROUND

The Accountability to Affected People Working Group (AAP WG) replaces the former Community Engagement Working Group and reflects the necessity for ensuring accountability throughout the response in Afghanistan. The Working Group supports the application of global and national commitments to accountability, including in: The Afghanistan Humanitarian Country Team Compact and the Mutual Accountability Framework arising from the Peer 2 Peer Report; the Afghanistan Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) 2018-2021 (June 2020 update); the Core Humanitarian Standard on Quality and Accountability; the Grand Bargain commitments on local leadership and action, capacity strengthening, and the Participation Revolution; the Afghanistan Government's Citizens’ Charter National Priority Programme; and the Inter-Agency Standing Committee Commitments on Inclusion and Accountability and Accountability to Affected People and Protection from Sexual Exploitation and Abuse (PSEA).

ACCOUNTABILITY

AAP is an active commitment by aid workers and organisations to be ethical and responsible to the communities they are meant to assist with recovery during and after crises. It is a recognition of people’s dignity, expertise and abilities. Accountability requires that humanitarian agencies agree to taking account of people by listening to their views in all humanitarian programming phases and using that feedback to design and adjust programming; to giving account by transparently and effectively communicating with people in formats and languages they prefer; and to being held to account for aid workers’ conduct (particularly regarding PSEA) and for the quality, effectiveness and fairness of resources and programmes.

OBJECTIVES

The AAP Working Group will provide technical and coordination support country-wide to promote the integration of accountability, community engagement and two-way communication between people and humanitarian agencies into the Humanitarian Programme Cycle, as well as in all phases of development programming to promote accountability during emergencies and into recovery. The Working Group will support response-wide, accessible and inclusive AAP approaches, processes, mechanisms and systems. The Working Group, through a dedicated coordinator, also will support AAP skills building and implementation efforts at sub-national level. Funding will be sought for a permanent, full-time coordinator when the current standby partner contract ends to ensure sustainability of the Working Group.