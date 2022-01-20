Accountability to Affected People (AAP) 4Ws Survey Findings on AAP Activities (feedback mechanisms), 8 Jan 2022

This second 4Ws survey on activities that promote Accountability to Affected People in Afghanistan was conducted during the last quarter of 2021, after the change in government. The findings highlight what organisation and response decision makers need to consider to strengthen AAP in the country. Gaps identified include: the need for more feedback mechanisms and information provision, including on COVID-19, in many provinces; reaching marginalized populations, especially elderly women, with information and access to feedback/complaint mechanisms and strengthening organisations’ understanding of community engagement so people are substantive partners in project planning, development, implementation and evaluation.