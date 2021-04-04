Accountability to Affected People (AAP) - 3Ws survey findings on AAP activities that humanitarian organisations are doing in Afghanistan 24 March 2021

Background

A key obligation of humanitarian actors is to be accountable to people we assist. AAP in Afghanistan is coordinated by the Accountability to Affected People (AAP) Working Group, which began in July 2020. It builds on the work of the former Community Engagement Working Group. This AAP 3Ws (“Who is doing What and Where”) provides information on 2-way communication channels that organisations use to exchange information with people in Afghanistan, accountability gaps, and how organisations engage people in all programming phases. This 3Ws survey did not cover COVID-19 information.

54 organisations provided information

Analysis

Of the 54 organisations responding to this survey, 46% were national NGOs; 45% were international NGOs; 7% were UN agencies and 2% were from the Red Cross and Red Crescent movement. Respondents work in all clusters: 56% in Food Security and Agriculture, Protection and WASH; 42% in Education and Emergency Shelter and Non-Food Items, 40% in Health and 38% in Nutrition.

The survey data provides a broad overview of ways humanitarian organisations try to be accountable to people in their projects. Answers point to the deeper data that needs to be collected, for example, whether organisations use community input to adjust programming. It also is worth discussing whether complaint boxes are more effective feedback channels than using community and religious leaders. Other information assessments conducted in Afghanistan have indicated that people prefer communicating with those they know in their communities.The map highlights provinces that may need more feedback-and-response channels. Additional research is required to plan how to make improvements.

The “Main Gaps” data shows the need for organisations to increase efforts to engage and provide information on humanitarian services to people with physical and mental disabilities.