ACAPS Thematic Report - Afghanistan: One year into the Taliban takeover, 9 September 2022

INTRODUCTION

On 15 August 2021, the Taliban captured Kabul. Afghanistan’s president, Ashraf Ghani, fled the country along with many Afghan government officials and elites, resulting in the fall of the republic and the establishment of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan by the Taliban, hereafter called the Taliban Government. In September 2021, ACAPS convened a group of experts and aid workers in a workshop to understand the many ways displacement and access could play out in Afghanistan over the following 18 months. The resulting scenarios were published in October 2021.

One year after the fall of Kabul, this report revisits and reassesses the four scenarios developed in October 2021 in light of the current context. It aims to highlight the key developments over the past year from a humanitarian perspective. It is not an in-depth analysis of the changes across the country.

METHODOLOGY

This report is based on the review of the scenarios developed in October 2021 and of the ACAPS scenario methodology, followed by a secondary data review of humanitarian and media sources published between August 2021 and August 2022. The goal was to understand how, in what form, and to what extent the various aspects highlighted in the scenarios materialised. A team of ACAPS analysts reviewed the information and compared it to each of the four scenarios to understand what did and did not materialise and determine ‘where we are’ now. We conducted additional interviews with five experts in July–August 2022. Two experts on Afghanistan, one of whom was involved in the scenario-building last year, reviewed the final report.

LIMITATIONS

This analysis relies entirely on secondary data and a small number of key informant interviews.

It was difficult to find publicly available information that was representative, and most of the data was not comparable because of different data collection methodologies. Where possible, the report highlights contradictory findings.