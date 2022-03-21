ACAPS Thematic Report - Afghanistan: Information and analysis ecosystem, 21 March 2022

INTRODUCTION

This report analyses the current information and analysis ecosystem in the Afghanistan response. It highlights critical analysis needs and gaps and outlines recommendations based on ACAPS’ expertise in humanitarian analysis. Understanding the information and analysis ecosystem in Afghanistan, with a focus on humanitarian analysis and information targeting humanitarian needs, provides decision makers with an overview of what information exists, where duplications lie, what information gaps are, and how that information can be gathered.

The ACAPS analysis ecosystem approach recognises that analysis actors operate in complex, open systems and constantly adapt and change depending on external and internal inputs.

Understanding the crisis in Afghanistan and how to provide effective and principled assistance in line with the do-no-harm approach requires analysis that not only looks at humanitarian needs but also explores the underlying context at both the macro and micro levels. Programming informed by regularly updated conflict and political analysis is better able to maximise positive while avoiding negative impacts on the context.

Understanding how the current crisis interacts with pre-existing crises is critical to anticipating needs and planning an effective humanitarian response. The historical absence of the State and weakened governance have created a high dependency on humanitarian assistance. The deterioration of the humanitarian situation and the complexity of the humanitarian operating environment means decision makers need targeted and high-quality analysis to understand the evolving needs of affected communities and the intersecting vulnerabilities of different groups to be able to prioritise life-saving interventions and anticipate risks.