ACAPS Short note: Afghanistan - Conflict-induced displacement in the southern provinces (1 December 2020)

CRISIS IMPACT OVERVIEW

• The Taliban and the Afghan National Security Forces (ANSF) have been fighting in Helmand province since 11 October (OCHA 13/10/2020, Ministry of Defense Afghanistan 10/11/2020). Since 28 October, the fighting has moved across southern Afghanistan, affecting Kandahar and Uruzgan provinces (OCHA 05/11/2020).

• Initial reports suggested that 35,000 people had been displaced in Helmand province; humanitarian assessment teams have subsequently verified 15,236 displaced people (BBC 15/10/2020;

AlJazeera 19/11/2020; OCHA 18/11/2020). Three health facilities remain closed and ten are partially open, providing limited services. Over 87,000 people are directly affected by the closure of health facilities with a further 195,000 only able to access limited services (OCHA 05/11/2020).

• In Kandahar province, 16,000 people have been displaced from various districts into Kandahar city and Dand district, with 3,500 people verified by humanitarian assessment teams. Mobile health teams, which were originally operating in the area, have suspended their operations, limiting 20,000 people from accessing essential health services (OCHA 05/11/2020).

• In Uruzgan province, 10,000 people were confirmed displaced on 18 November but the current number remains unclear. Active conflict has destroyed Dehrawud district hospital, affecting some 30,000 people. The suspension of humanitarian activities in the district is likely to severely affect access to WASH, shelter, and COVID-19-related support (OCHA 05/11/2020; Ministry of Defense Afghanistan 12/11/2020).

• Although a number of IDPs are reported to have returned home since the start of the fighting, actual numbers and needs remain unclear. Based on available data, those displaced have largely moved across districts within their province of origin (OCHA 23/11/2020).

• The effect of active conflict on those living in the area is unknown. Humanitarian assessment up until this point has focused on the immediate needs of IDPs.