ACAPS Briefing Note: Afghanistan - Earthquake in Paktika and Khost provinces (23 June 2022)

CRISIS IMPACT OVERVIEW

On 22 June 2022, at approximately 01:30 local time, an earthquake of magnitude 5.9 on the Richter scale hit eastern Afghanistan, around 46km southwest of Khost city. It registered at a depth of 10km (GDACS 22/06/2022; USGS accessed 22/06/2022; ECHO 22/06/2022; Reuters 22/06/2022; OCHA 22/06/2022). The earthquake has caused damage in Paktika and Khost provinces (Al Jazeera 22/06/2022; CNN 22/06/2022; BBC 22/06/2022).

The earthquake has killed at least 1,000 people and injured over 1,600 (TWP 22/06/2022 b). Most deaths have been in Barmal, Gayan, Nika, and Ziruk districts in Paktika province. The death toll and number of people injured are likely to increase with people still trapped under rubble and some affected areas remaining inaccessible (Al Jazeera 22/06/2022; CNN 22/06/2022).

Gayan district in Paktika province is the worst affected area, with around 200 people killed and 100 injured, many of whom are in serious condition. The earthquake has also damaged up to 1,800 or 70% of the homes in the district (OCHA 22/06/2022). At least 25 villages have suffered severe damage, including to schools, mosques, and houses (NYT 22/06/2022).

The earthquake was also felt in Pakistan and Iran. One person has died in Pakistan, although information regarding casualties and damages in the country remains limited (The Guardian 23/06/2022). There are no reports yet about damages in Iran (ECHO 22/06/2022; Al Jazeera 22/06/2022).

The immediate needs of the affected population include emergency trauma care, emergency shelter and NFIs, food assistance, and WASH support (OCHA 22/06/2022). Local hospitals are overwhelmed, and some survivors have had to be transferred to other cities (CNBC 22/06/2022). Some medical personnel have also suffered from the earthquake, restricting the capacity of health providers to respond (BBC 22/06/2022).