ACAPS Briefing Note: Afghanistan - Conflict-driven displacement (03 September 2020)

Crisis Impact Overview

Since 16 August, fighting between the Taliban and Afghan National Security Forces (ANSF) in villages of Khanabad district along the Kunduz-Khanabad highway, Imam Sahib district, and Kunduz city, all in Kunduz province (OCHA 27/08/2020), displaced approximately 64,000 people within these areas; approximately 28,000 were identified in assessments as requiring immediate lifesaving assistance. The attacks on ANSF outposts and retaliatory ground offensives and airstrikes also resulted in the deaths of 17 civilians and in the injury of 23 (Humanitarian Web 25/08/2020) (OCHA 23/08/2020). Assessments from mid-August indicated that a high proportion of IDPs did not want to return to their areas of origin, fearing continued fighting (OCHA 25/08/2020). However close to 13,000 of the IDPs have returned to their homes in Khanabad district, where their needs will be assessed. Returnees are exposed to violence, IEDs, and mines on their return journeys. Further, households have long lived under conflict conditions and their coping capacities are likely severely strained. Kunduz city was hosting a high number of IDPs prior to this recent fighting (ECHO 26/08/2020) in a province counting approximately 5,300 IDPs as of 20 August (OCHA last accessed 02/09/2020); available aid resources are likely to be scarce. Although fighting has stopped in Kunduz city, sporadic shooting has been reported (OCHA 27/08/2020); continued fighting is likely to force further displacement and will likely place civilian populations in danger. Since the start of 2020, at least 1,213 civilians were killed and 1,744 injured across Afghanistan because of security incidents (AIHRC 14/07/2020). Security conditions have deteriorated in Afghanistan, including the north-eastern region, since June, despite the start of peace talks between the government and the Taliban (Tolo News 25/08/2020) (ECHO 26/08/2020). Kunduz Province is one of the most conflict-affected in the country, and insurgent group presence is persistent across the province. On 22 August Kunduz city residents protested, accusing government forces of not adequately addressing the Taliban’s threat (Tolo News 23/06/2020).