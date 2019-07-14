AC301-ERM 09 conflict Household Assessment Report in Nili district of Daykundi province, 18 up to 20 June 2019

Description of shock: Security context of Gizab, Astarlay and Khadir district of Daikundi province is highly volatile. Due to fighting between Taliban and government authorities in Gizab of Daykundi and due to personal dispute between local commanders in Ashtarlay and Khadir districts of Daykundi province, the households within the conflicts areas couldn’t cope with the conflict and they had to displace from their villages and settle within the surrounding areas of Nili city which is secure and in control of government forces. The joint assessment team Out of 37 assessed households 09 IDP HHs were selected as eligible for emergency assistance. Out of 37 assessed HHs 31 HHs had submitted the petition and 6 HHs didn’t submitted the petition, the JAT were notified by community