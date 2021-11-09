6 children killed in detonation of explosive remnants of war in Kunduz, Afghanistan

Statement by Alice Akunga, UNICEF Acting Representative in Afghanistan

KABUL, 4 November 2021 - “Nine members of one family, including four girls and two boys, were reportedly killed yesterday morning when an explosive remnant of war detonated inside a home in Kunduz. Three other children were injured.

“Reportedly, one of the children, unknowingly, brought the unexploded device into the home after finding it in the field next to their house.

“Children are especially vulnerable to explosive remnants of war. Unable to identify explosive remnants, they are too often tempted to play with these items or use them to collect a small income, which places them and their families at great risk.

This incident underlines the urgent imperative to clear explosive ordnance and remnants of war and sensitize communities to the risks.

“The rising numbers of child deaths is a stark reminder that children continue to pay the price of a conflict not of their making.

“‘More than 460 children were killed as a result of the conflict in the first six months of this year. These are only the deaths that the UN has been able to verify.

“UNICEF urges all concerned parties to make every effort to protect children and civilians. Children’s safety and protection must be the primary consideration in all contexts.

“All forms of violence against children must immediately come to an end.”

