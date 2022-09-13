51st session of the Human Rights Council - Enhanced ID on the human rights situation of women and girls in Afghanistan

12 September 2022

World Vision International and Save the Children witness daily the rapidly deteriorating situation facing women and girls in Afghanistan.

25 million people in Afghanistan are estimated to be living in poverty and almost half of the population is projected to face high levels of acute food insecurity by November. 97% of households are unable to meet their basic needs. The humanitarian crisis is severely impacting children’s ability to enjoy their rights. In a context where health services are severely disrupted, 3.2 million children are at risk of acute malnutrition in 2022, including over one million children projected to suffer from severe acute malnutrition. Children are missing school and vaccinations, and are increasingly experiencing psychological distress. Many are becoming separated from their parents or caregivers, while child labour is growing by the day. Child protection systems have been weakened, and the economic crisis, compounded by drought and hunger, is exposing children to greater protection risks. Access to education remains elusive8, and 80% of girls are missing on secondary education.

Across all areas, women and girls are disproportionately affected. Restrictive gender norms and practice compounded by economic pressure have led to a dramatic increase in negative coping strategies, including child marriage. New research found more girls are going to bed hungry than boys, girls are more likely to be out of school, and are showing signs of depression and anxiety. The economic pressures facing households are heightening risk factors affecting all children, but particularly girls. Restrictive policies on girls’ education and women’s ability to work and access basic services, are exposing women and girls to greater risks of violence, neglect, abuse and exploitation.

The compounding effects of the humanitarian, economic and human rights crisis are pushing children and particularly girls to a breaking point. In this regard, we urge Human Rights Council to: