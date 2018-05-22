22 May 2018

5 Mine Clearance Works Killed in Afghanistan

Report
from Voice of America
Published on 21 May 2018

Afghan officials say unidentified insurgents have killed five mine disposal technicians and kidnapped one of the workers.

The attack happened Monday morning is southern Kandahar province.

A spokesman for the provincial police chief said the deminers were clearing an area for the multi-billion dollar TAPI pipeline project.

Earlier this year, the Taliban promised to cooperate with the project because of its importance for the country and has not claimed responsibility for the attack.

TAPI is named after the countries participating in the project - Turkmenistan, Afghanistan, Pakistan and India.

