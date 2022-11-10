31 Children Suffering From Cardiovascular Septal Defect Were Sent To Hospitals By ARCS For Treatment

ARCS considers its responsibility to reach out to the vulnerable and needy people, therefore on 7th November, based on the agreement, which is signed with French & Haji Amirzada-hospitals in Kabul province, once again ARCS referred 31 children suffering from cardiovascular septal defect for therapy and surgical treatment.

During the introduction of patients, the officials of the heart department of the above-mentioned hospitals promised that they will treat the-identified patients with full consideration.

It's commendable that earlier, ARCS referred the same type of patients to French, Global, Ariana, and Basit hospitals in Kabul, where the cost of each patient treatment ranges between 750 to 2350 USD, which is paid by ARCS.