3000 metric tons of wheat reached Hairatan

KABUL: A consignment carrying 3000 metric tons of wheat donated by Uzbekistan reached to Hairatan port.

Minister for Agriculture, Livestock and Irrigation Nasir Ahmad Durrani, advisor to the president on development affairs Muhammad Humayun Qayumi, Balkh Governor Muhammad Ishaq Rahguzar, provincial assembly members and local officials of neighboring provinces received the consignment at Hairatan port.

Special envoy of the Uzbek president Ismatulla Irgashev was also present to hand over the wheat to the Afghan officials.

He discussed the efforts of his country in the improvement of ties between the two countries.

According to a press release issued by the agriculture ministry, Minister for Agriculture, Livestock and Irrigation Nasir Ahmad Durrani said the 3000 metric tons of wheat donated by Uzbekistan would be distributed transparently among the flood-affected people in the northern provinces of Afghanistan.

Advisor to the president on development affairs, Muhammad Humayun Qayumi lauded the government of Uzbekistan for donating wheat. He put light on the plight of the people affected by draught and floods in the country.

On the occasion, Special envoy of the Uzbek president Ismatulla Irgashev said the government of Uzbekistan would reduce the prices of power exported to Afghanistan. These steps were aimed at improving relations with Kabul, he added.

Balkh Governor Ishaq Rahguzar and Balkh provincial assembly chairman Afzal Hadeed highlighted the importance of the donation of Uzbekistan.

The wheat would be distributed among people affected by draught and floods in Jawzjan, Sare Pul, Balkh, Samangan and Faryab provinces.

Earlier, the government of India had donated 110,000 metric tons of wheat for Afghanistan. The wheat has been stored in various provinces.