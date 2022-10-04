2022 Open Letter to Permanent Representatives to the United Nations in advance of the annual Open Debate on Women, Peace and Security [EN/AR/RU]

This open letter, available in Arabic, Dari, English, French, Pashto, Russian, Spanish and Ukrainian below, was sent to all UN Member States on behalf of 481 civil society organizations across 92 countries in advance of the Security Council Open Debate on Women, Peace and Security (WPS) in October 2022. The letter calls on the UN, Security Council and Member States to take action to defend peace, human rights and gender equality.

Dear Ambassadors,

This year’s annual Open Debate on Women, Peace and Security (WPS) will take place in a world marked by escalating and widespread conflict, flagrant attacks on women’s bodily autonomy and other fundamental human rights, fraying multilateralism, and a deeply divided Security Council. At this critical moment for women, girls and LGBTQI people in conflicts and crises around the world: we urge you to stand with women human rights defenders and peacebuilders, and take immediate action to defend peace, human rights and gender equality. (1)

Since last October, we have witnessed how men’s wars have destroyed women’s lives. The Russian invasion of Ukraine has resulted in the displacement of countless women and violation of their rights, all while they have been excluded from efforts to negotiate peace. This deeply gendered crisis has further entrenched militarized masculinity and will have a devastating impact on women and girls well beyond this conflict’s borders. The Taliban, who have controlled Afghanistan for over a year, have decimated the rights of women, including their right to move, work, access education, and participate in public life. They have attacked, sexually assaulted and directly threatened LGBTQI people in Afghanistan on the basis of their sexual orientation and gender identity. Meanwhile, the international community has failed to successfully ensure that the Taliban respect human rights, pursue inclusive governance, or set the country on a path to peace. Parties responsible for brutal acts of sexual violence against women and girls in northern Ethiopia have yet to be held accountable. Millions of women and children in Syria’s northwest, who depend on cross-border humanitarian assistance, will live in uncertainty for the next few months as humanitarian groups face an impossible task with fewer resources and more limitations.

Yet, despite barriers, beatings, bombs and bullets, women human rights defenders, peacebuilders and advocates for gender equality continue to mobilize for peace. Courageous women activists in Myanmar continue to risk execution, arrest, sexual violence and torture to demand democracy. Despite being tortured, arbitrarily detained and forcibly disappeared, Afghan women have boldly taken to the streets to demonstrate against the Taliban’s repressive rule. Sudanese women are once again at the forefront of protests against the military coup, risking incarceration and sexual violence. From Indigenous women leaders who are assassinated for defending their lands and the environment in Colombia, to women activists and journalists who are targeted for their courageous work documenting human rights abuses in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, to women leaders who face sexual violence in retaliation for their activism in Yemen — women continue to defy patriarchy, militarism and authoritarianism, speak out against abuse and injustice, and lead their communities through crises.

These examples highlight exactly how fragile the rights of women, girls and other marginalized groups are in conflict, and yet, how fundamental they are for peace. The core mission of the WPS agenda, and of the UN Security Council — to ensure peace, prevent conflict and end war — cannot be achieved without them.

At this year’s Open Debate, we therefore urge Security Council members, Member States and the UN to honor the power of women human rights defenders and peacebuilders by taking action to uphold women’s rights and gender equality, and ensure the full, equal and meaningful participation of diverse women in all aspects of peace and security.

We urge all Member States to:

Urgently step up preventive diplomacy in all conflict situations. As the primary international body responsible for peace and security, the Security Council must take decisive action to protect civilians, and prevent, suppress and punish genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes. Sign the Accountability Coherence and Transparency Group’s Code of Conduct (A/70/621) and pledge not to vote against a credible draft resolution before the Security Council aimed at stopping such crimes. Respect, protect and fulfill all obligations under international humanitarian and human rights law, including preventing and responding to all forms of violence and discrimination targeting diverse women, girls and all marginalized groups, by all parties to armed conflict. Defend gender equality and the human rights of diverse women and girls, including comprehensive sexual and reproductive health and rights, such as access to safe abortion, in all peace and security processes and Security Council outcomes. Demand, politically support and fund diverse women’s full, equal and meaningful participation in all stages of peace processes, and ensure that gender equality and women’s human rights are a central part of peace agreements. The right to equal participation is not only firmly rooted in the principles of equality and non-discrimination enshrined in the UN Charter and international human rights law, but a foundational demand of women civil society and Resolution 1325 (2000).(2) Meaningful participation means equal, direct, substantive and formal inclusion of diverse women so that they can influence the outcome of negotiations, as well as their implementation. In addition, as resoundingly called for by civil society and Member States, direct participation of diverse women must be a standard requirement in all UN-supported peace processes, so that the UN truly leads by example. Regularly review strategies developed to support women’s inclusion in UN-supported peace processes, as part of existing accountability processes, and make the results publicly available, in order to identify ways to ensure inclusion in the future. In addition, advocating for robust provisions on women’s rights and gender equality in peace agreements must be a collective responsibility of all actors. Stop intimidation, attacks and reprisals against all women human rights defenders, peacebuilders and civil society leaders, and investigate and hold those responsible to account. Women must not face retaliation for their political participation, human rights work, peacebuilding, or cooperation with UN mechanisms, including the Security Council. Attacks and violence against women human rights defenders and peacebuilders should be monitored across the UN system and swiftly and publicly condemned by Member States and UN leadership when they occur. Member States and the UN must take all necessary measures to protect the lives of those at risk, including by ensuring that all peace operations provide comprehensive support to all human rights defenders in situations of conflict. Stop using risks and protection as excuses to limit women’s participation, and mobilize resources and explicit political support for their work to enable them to participate safely. Fund local women-led and women’s rights organizations and ensure their participation and leadership in all aspects of peace and security, including in conflict prevention efforts and humanitarian assistance. Fully support regular, diverse and independent civil society participation in the work of the Security Council. Ensure women civil society representatives — including individuals representing diverse ability, ethnic, racial, sexual orientation and gender identity backgrounds and perspectives — continue to regularly brief the Security Council during all relevant discussions, including country-specific meetings in line with Resolution 2242 (2015); that their independent selection and views are fully respected; and, most importantly, that their recommendations are acted upon. Hold all actors — the Security Council, Member States and the UN — accountable for implementing and advancing the WPS agenda, at all levels, especially women’s participation. The Security Council should reject any actions or outcomes that undermine human rights or the core tenets of the WPS agenda. It must also ensure that all peace operations have comprehensive mandates to address WPS and that WPS is prioritized and fully resourced across the UN system. In addition, UN leadership, including UN Special Envoys, Special Representatives of the Secretary-General and principals of the UN’s Inter-Agency Standing Committee, must be held accountable for meaningfully reporting on, implementing and advancing the WPS agenda. Reduce military spending and increase funding for gender equality and the global humanitarian response. Militarization undermines gender equality. All UN entities must meet the minimum target of 15% of funds being earmarked for programs that further gender equality and women’s rights in peacebuilding contexts by 2023, and increase the target to 30% in 2024 with a view to further increasing it in the future. Further, the Ukraine crisis has shown that the international community can rapidly mobilize and respond to humanitarian needs when there is political will — it is critical that the UN’s humanitarian response plans for other crises are addressed with similar urgency and are fully funded so that no needs go unmet.



Amidst the resurgence of authoritarianism, militarism, misogyny and backlash against the rights of diverse women, a ray of hope has been the increasing number of countries pledging feminist foreign policies, and Security Council members making strengthened commitments to implement the WPS agenda.

But we remind you not to mistake process for progress, or rhetoric for action. It is not enough to pledge commitment to the WPS agenda without delivering meaningful change for all women and girls living through the daily realities of war. At this year’s Open Debate, we urge you to show the same courage women human rights defenders and peacebuilders do on the frontlines of conflict every day, and match your words with action.

Sincerely,

(1)Women human rights defenders refer to all women — including Indigenous defenders, defenders from cultural, ethnic and religious minorities, those with diverse sexual orientations, gender identities, gender expression and sex characteristics (SOGIESC) — who defend any human rights, as well as people of all genders who defend gender equality and women’s rights.

(2) Under the equality provisions of international human rights law, women have the right to full and equal representation, and States have a duty to guarantee that women fully exercise their human rights on an equal footing with men, free from discrimination. The binding principles of equality and nondiscrimination form the backbone of the international human rights protection system, and are enshrined in the UN Charter (including Article 1(3)), the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (including Article 2), the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (including Articles 2, 3 and 25 and General Comment 28), the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights (including Articles 2 and 3), the Convention on the Elimination of Discrimination Against Women (including Articles 7 and 8), and CEDAW General Recommendations 23, 25, 28 and 30, in addition to Security Council resolutions 1325 (2000), 1820 (2008), 1889 (2009), 2106 (2013), 2122 (2013), 2242 (2015), 2467 (2019) and 2493 (2019).