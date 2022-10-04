2022 Open Letter to Permanent Representatives to the United Nations in advance of the annual Open Debate on Women, Peace and Security [EN/AR/RU]

This open letter, available in Arabic, Dari, English, French, Pashto, Russian, Spanish and Ukrainian below, was sent to all UN Member States on behalf of 481 civil society organizations across 92 countries in advance of the Security Council Open Debate on Women, Peace and Security (WPS) in October 2022. The letter calls on the UN, Security Council and Member States to take action to defend peace, human rights and gender equality.
Dear Ambassadors,
This year’s annual Open Debate on Women, Peace and Security (WPS) will take place in a world marked by escalating and widespread conflict, flagrant attacks on women’s bodily autonomy and other fundamental human rights, fraying multilateralism, and a deeply divided Security Council. At this critical moment for women, girls and LGBTQI people in conflicts and crises around the world: we urge you to stand with women human rights defenders and peacebuilders, and take immediate action to defend peace, human rights and gender equality. (1)
Since last October, we have witnessed how men’s wars have destroyed women’s lives. The Russian invasion of Ukraine has resulted in the displacement of countless women and violation of their rights, all while they have been excluded from efforts to negotiate peace. This deeply gendered crisis has further entrenched militarized masculinity and will have a devastating impact on women and girls well beyond this conflict’s borders. The Taliban, who have controlled Afghanistan for over a year, have decimated the rights of women, including their right to move, work, access education, and participate in public life. They have attacked, sexually assaulted and directly threatened LGBTQI people in Afghanistan on the basis of their sexual orientation and gender identity. Meanwhile, the international community has failed to successfully ensure that the Taliban respect human rights, pursue inclusive governance, or set the country on a path to peace. Parties responsible for brutal acts of sexual violence against women and girls in northern Ethiopia have yet to be held accountable. Millions of women and children in Syria’s northwest, who depend on cross-border humanitarian assistance, will live in uncertainty for the next few months as humanitarian groups face an impossible task with fewer resources and more limitations.
Yet, despite barriers, beatings, bombs and bullets, women human rights defenders, peacebuilders and advocates for gender equality continue to mobilize for peace. Courageous women activists in Myanmar continue to risk execution, arrest, sexual violence and torture to demand democracy. Despite being tortured, arbitrarily detained and forcibly disappeared, Afghan women have boldly taken to the streets to demonstrate against the Taliban’s repressive rule. Sudanese women are once again at the forefront of protests against the military coup, risking incarceration and sexual violence. From Indigenous women leaders who are assassinated for defending their lands and the environment in Colombia, to women activists and journalists who are targeted for their courageous work documenting human rights abuses in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, to women leaders who face sexual violence in retaliation for their activism in Yemen — women continue to defy patriarchy, militarism and authoritarianism, speak out against abuse and injustice, and lead their communities through crises.
These examples highlight exactly how fragile the rights of women, girls and other marginalized groups are in conflict, and yet, how fundamental they are for peace. The core mission of the WPS agenda, and of the UN Security Council — to ensure peace, prevent conflict and end war — cannot be achieved without them.
At this year’s Open Debate, we therefore urge Security Council members, Member States and the UN to honor the power of women human rights defenders and peacebuilders by taking action to uphold women’s rights and gender equality, and ensure the full, equal and meaningful participation of diverse women in all aspects of peace and security.
We urge all Member States to:
- Urgently step up preventive diplomacy in all conflict situations. As the primary international body responsible for peace and security, the Security Council must take decisive action to protect civilians, and prevent, suppress and punish genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes. Sign the Accountability Coherence and Transparency Group’s Code of Conduct (A/70/621) and pledge not to vote against a credible draft resolution before the Security Council aimed at stopping such crimes.
- Respect, protect and fulfill all obligations under international humanitarian and human rights law, including preventing and responding to all forms of violence and discrimination targeting diverse women, girls and all marginalized groups, by all parties to armed conflict. Defend gender equality and the human rights of diverse women and girls, including comprehensive sexual and reproductive health and rights, such as access to safe abortion, in all peace and security processes and Security Council outcomes.
- Demand, politically support and fund diverse women’s full, equal and meaningful participation in all stages of peace processes, and ensure that gender equality and women’s human rights are a central part of peace agreements. The right to equal participation is not only firmly rooted in the principles of equality and non-discrimination enshrined in the UN Charter and international human rights law, but a foundational demand of women civil society and Resolution 1325 (2000).(2) Meaningful participation means equal, direct, substantive and formal inclusion of diverse women so that they can influence the outcome of negotiations, as well as their implementation. In addition, as resoundingly called for by civil society and Member States, direct participation of diverse women must be a standard requirement in all UN-supported peace processes, so that the UN truly leads by example. Regularly review strategies developed to support women’s inclusion in UN-supported peace processes, as part of existing accountability processes, and make the results publicly available, in order to identify ways to ensure inclusion in the future. In addition, advocating for robust provisions on women’s rights and gender equality in peace agreements must be a collective responsibility of all actors.
- Stop intimidation, attacks and reprisals against all women human rights defenders, peacebuilders and civil society leaders, and investigate and hold those responsible to account. Women must not face retaliation for their political participation, human rights work, peacebuilding, or cooperation with UN mechanisms, including the Security Council. Attacks and violence against women human rights defenders and peacebuilders should be monitored across the UN system and swiftly and publicly condemned by Member States and UN leadership when they occur. Member States and the UN must take all necessary measures to protect the lives of those at risk, including by ensuring that all peace operations provide comprehensive support to all human rights defenders in situations of conflict. Stop using risks and protection as excuses to limit women’s participation, and mobilize resources and explicit political support for their work to enable them to participate safely.
- Fund local women-led and women’s rights organizations and ensure their participation and leadership in all aspects of peace and security, including in conflict prevention efforts and humanitarian assistance.
- Fully support regular, diverse and independent civil society participation in the work of the Security Council. Ensure women civil society representatives — including individuals representing diverse ability, ethnic, racial, sexual orientation and gender identity backgrounds and perspectives — continue to regularly brief the Security Council during all relevant discussions, including country-specific meetings in line with Resolution 2242 (2015); that their independent selection and views are fully respected; and, most importantly, that their recommendations are acted upon.
- Hold all actors — the Security Council, Member States and the UN — accountable for implementing and advancing the WPS agenda, at all levels, especially women’s participation. The Security Council should reject any actions or outcomes that undermine human rights or the core tenets of the WPS agenda. It must also ensure that all peace operations have comprehensive mandates to address WPS and that WPS is prioritized and fully resourced across the UN system. In addition, UN leadership, including UN Special Envoys, Special Representatives of the Secretary-General and principals of the UN’s Inter-Agency Standing Committee, must be held accountable for meaningfully reporting on, implementing and advancing the WPS agenda.
- Reduce military spending and increase funding for gender equality and the global humanitarian response. Militarization undermines gender equality. All UN entities must meet the minimum target of 15% of funds being earmarked for programs that further gender equality and women’s rights in peacebuilding contexts by 2023, and increase the target to 30% in 2024 with a view to further increasing it in the future. Further, the Ukraine crisis has shown that the international community can rapidly mobilize and respond to humanitarian needs when there is political will — it is critical that the UN’s humanitarian response plans for other crises are addressed with similar urgency and are fully funded so that no needs go unmet.
Amidst the resurgence of authoritarianism, militarism, misogyny and backlash against the rights of diverse women, a ray of hope has been the increasing number of countries pledging feminist foreign policies, and Security Council members making strengthened commitments to implement the WPS agenda.
But we remind you not to mistake process for progress, or rhetoric for action. It is not enough to pledge commitment to the WPS agenda without delivering meaningful change for all women and girls living through the daily realities of war. At this year’s Open Debate, we urge you to show the same courage women human rights defenders and peacebuilders do on the frontlines of conflict every day, and match your words with action.
Sincerely,
- NGO Working Group on Women, Peace and Security (NGOWG) – Global
- Amnesty International (AI) – United Kingdom, Global
- Center for Reproductive Rights (CRR) – United States, Global
- Consortium on Gender, Security and Human Rights (CGSHR) – United States, Global
- Cordaid – Netherlands, Global
- Global Justice Center (GJC) – United States, Global
- Global Network of Women Peacebuilders (GNWP) – United States, Global
- Global Partnership for the Prevention of Armed Conflict (GPPAC) – Netherlands, Global
- Human Rights Watch (HRW) – United States, Global
- International Alert (IA) – United Kingdom, Global
- MADRE – United States, Global
- Nobel Women’s Initiative (NWI) – Canada, Global
- OutRight Action International – United States, Global
- Oxfam International – Global
- Refugees International (RI) – United States, Global
- Women Enabled International (WEI) – United States, Global
- Women’s Refugee Commission (WRC) – Global
- Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom (WILPF) – Global
- “Agate” Rights Defense Center for Women with Disabilities – Armenia
- “The Awakening” – Pakistan
- 2+ Abortions Worldwide – United States
- 300 Women Voices for Development (300WOVD) – Cameroon
- Abortion Access Front (AAF) – United States
- منظمة عبس التنموية لمراة والطفل (Abs Development Organization for Woman & Child (ADO)) – Yemen
- ACCESS Reproductive Justice (ACCESSRJ) – United States
- ACT for SOCIETY Center (AfS) – Albania
- Act4transformation – Germany
- Action for Girls and Women Survival (AGWOMSUR) – Liberia
- Action on Armed Violence (AOAV) – United Kingdom
- Action pour le Développement de l’Initiative Locale (ADILO) – Mali
- ActionAid Australia – Australia
- Actions pour la Lutte Contre les Injustices Sociales (ALCIS) – Democratic Republic of the Congo
- Advocates for Youth – United States, Global
- Afghan LGBT – Czech Republic, Global
- Afghan Women’s Network – Afghanistan
- Afghan Youth Ambassadors for Peace Organization (AYAPO) – Afghanistan
- Afghanistan Justice Organization – Afghanistan
- Afghanistan Peace and Development Association (APDA) – Afghanistan
- African Centre for Democracy and Human Rights Studies (ACDHRS) – Gambia
- Afrihealth Optonet Association (AHOA) – Nigeria, Global
- منظمه احرار لحقوق الانسان والتنميه (Ahrar Organization for Human Rights and Development (OFHRD)) – Yemen
- جمعية العطاء الخيرية (Al Ataa’ Charitable Society) – Palestine
- Alianza de Hombres Contra la Violencia (AHCV) – Nicaragua
- Alight (Formerly American Refugee Committee) – United States
- Alliance for Choice (AfC) – Northern Ireland
- Alliance for Gender Inclusion in Peace Process (AGIPP) – Myanmar
- Alliance for Peacebuilding (AfP) – United States
- Alliance for Women and Children Development (AWACD) – Liberia
- مؤسسة السناء لحقوق الانسان (Al-Sanaa Foundation for Human Rights (SFHR)) – Iraq
- Alternative ASEAN Network on Burma (ALTSEAN-Burma) – Thailand
- Amal Chariot Foundation – South Sudan
- منظمة الأمان لمناهضة التمييز العنصري (Aman against Discrimination (AAD)) – Libya
- Armenian Committee of Helsinki Citizen’s Assembly (HCA-Armenia) – Armenia
- ASEAN Feminist LBQ Network (AFLN) – Thailand
- Asia-Japan Women’s Resource Center (AJWRC) – Japan
- Asociación Colectivo Mujeres Al Derecho (ASOCOLEMAD) – Colombia
- Assistance Mission for Africa (AMA) – South Sudan
- Associação caboverdiana de luta contra violência baseada no Género (ACLCVBG) – Cabo Verde, Global
- Associação para a Cooperação sobre População e Desenvolvimento (P&D Factor) – Portugal
- Association de Lutte Contre les Violences Sexuelles et Appui à la Promotion du Développement Durable (ALUCOVIS-APDD) – Burundi
- Association Dea Dia – Serbia
- Association des Femmes Africaines pour la Recherche et le Développement (AFARD-MALI) – Mali
- Association Development by Young People (ADYP) – Burkina Faso
- Association Djazairouna des Familles Victimes du Terrorisme – Algeria
- Association Femmes et Initiatives pour le Développement (FID) – Mali
- Association Femmes Leadership et Développement Durable (AFLED) – Mali
- Association for Farmers Rights Defense (AFRD) – Georgia, Global
- Association for Promotion Sustainable Development (APSD) – India
- Association Herasun – Mali
- Association of War Affected Women (AWAW) – Sri Lanka
- Association pour la Promotion Féminine de Gaoua (APFG) – Burkina Faso
- Association pour la promotion, la protection et la défense des droits des Femmes “MUSOW DEME TON” (AMDT) – Mali
- Association pour les victimes du monde (AVM) – Cameroon
- Association tunisienne des femmes democrates (ATFD) – Tunisia
- Azərbaycan Beynəlxalq Qadın Fondu (Azerbaijan International Women’s Fund (AIWF) – Azerbaijan, Global
- Badael – Germany, Syria
- مؤسسة بلادي لحقوق الإنسان (BELaady Organization for Human Rights (BHR)) – Libya
- Bella Foundation for Child and Maternal Care (BEFCAMC) – Nigeria
- Bolivian Women’s Efforts: Local contributions for a safer world (BWE) – Bolivia
- Building Blocks for Peace Foundation (BBFORPEACE) – Nigeria
- Business and Professional Women New Zealand (BPWNZ) – New Zealand
- Cadire Cameroon Association – Cameroon
- Cairo Institute for Human Rights Studies (CIHRS) – Switzerland, United Kingdom
- CamASEAN Youth’s Future – Cambodia
- Cameroon Women’s Peace Movement (CAWOPEM) – Cameroon
- Canadian Federation of Business and Professional Women (BPW Canada) – Canada
- Canadian Voice of Women for Peace (VOW) – Canada
- Canadian Women for Women in Afghanistan (CW4WAfghan) – Canada
- Ceasefire Centre for Civilian Rights – United Kingdom, Global
- Center for Civil Society and Democracy (CCSD) – Syria
- Center for Civilians in Conflict (CIVIC) – United States, Global
- Center for Conflict Resolution (CECORE) – Uganda
- Center for Migration, Gender, and Justice – Germany, Global
- Center for Peace Education-Miriam College – Philippines
- Center for Strengthening Community Voices (CSCOV) – South Sudan
- مركز القانون الدولي الإنساني وحقوق الإنسان (Center of International Humanitarian Law & Human Rights (ICHLHR)) – Yemen, Global
- مركز الدراسات الاستراتيجية لدعم المراءة والطفل (Center of Strategic Studies to Support Women and Child) – Yemen
- Center to Assist and Protect Child Rights of Nepal (CAP-CRON) – Nepal
- Centre for Feminist Foreign Policy gGmbH (CFFP) – Germany
- Centre for Inclusive Governance, Peace and Justice (CIGPJ) – South Sudan
- Centre for Social Education and Development (CSED) – India
- Centre régional de recherche sur les droits de l homme (CERDHO) – Democratic Republic of the Congo
- Centro de Educación e Investigación para la Paz (CEIPAZ) – Spain
- Centro de Estudios e Investigación sobre Mujeres (CEIM) – Spain
- Centro de Investigación en Género y Economía (Núcleo de Pesquisa em Gênero e Economia NPGE) – Brazil
- Centro de Justicia y Paz (CEPAZ) – Venezuela
- Centro Studi Difesa Civile (CSDC) – Italy
- cfd / the feminist peace organization – Switzerland, Global
- Chikka Federation of India – India
- منظمة الق الطفولة (Childhood’s Brilliance Organization (CBO)) – Iraq
- CIVICUS – South Africa, Global
- Coalition for Sexual and Bodily Rights in Muslim Societies (CSBR) – Indonesia, Global
- Collectif des Femmes Rurales pour le développement (COFERD) – Democratic Republic of the Congo
- Collectif Femmes engagées comoriennes de France (CFECF) – France
- Collective Power for Reproductive Justice – United States
- Colombia Diversa – Colombia
- Committee Representing Pyidaungsu Hluttaw (CRPH) – Myanmar
- مشاركة المرأه فى صنع القرار (Committee to Support Women Participation in Decision Making) – Albania
- Common Action for Gender Development (COMAGEND) – Cameroon
- Community And Family Aid Foundation (CAFAF) – Ghana
- Community Association for Vulnerable Persons (CAVP) – Cameroon
- Community Empowerment for Progress Organization (CEPO) – South Sudan
- Community Welfare and Development Fund (CWDF) – Sri Lanka
- Confluencias educacion – Peru
- Congregation N.D de Charité du Bon Pasteur – Madagascar
- Congregation of the Mission – Italy, Global
- Coordinadora de la Mujer – Bolivia
- Coordination Nationale des Associations des Jeunes pour la Lutte contre le SIDA (CONAJELUS) – Chad
- Council for People’s Development and Governance (CPDG) – Philippines
- Counselling Line for Women and Girls (CLWG) – Albania
- Crown the Woman – South Sudan
- Cush Consulting Group – United States, Global
- CWIN Nepal – Nepal
- Dali and Senda Association for Peace (DSAP) – Tunisia
- Defis & Objectifs Centrafrique (DOC) – Central African Republic
- Development without Limitation (DWL) – Lebanon
- Dominican Leadership Conference (DLC) – United States, Global
- Doria Feminist Fund – Lebanon
- Dorothy Njemanze Foundation (DNF) – Nigeria
- Dreikönigsaktion (DKA Austria) – Austria
- Echoes Of Women In Africa Initiative (ECOWA) – Nigeria
- EKTA – India
- Empatiku Foundation – Indonesia
- En Terre Indigene (ETI) – France
- Entokozweni Advice Office and Victim Empowerment Centre – South Africa
- EQUALITY for Peace and Development – Canada
- Equality Fund – Canada, Global
- Escola de Cultura de Pau, Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona (ECP) – Spain
- Eti Mbono Gender Concerns Foundation (EMGCF) – Nigeria
- European Centre for the Responsibility to Protect (ECR2P) – United Kingdom
- Eve Organization for Women Development (EOWD) – South Sudan
- Faudar Rural Educational Society for Harijans – India
- Feminist Task Force (FTF) – United States, Global
- Femmes Droits et Developpement en Afrique (WILDAF) – Mali
- Femmes et Droits Humains – Mali
- FIAN International – Germany, Global
- FIDA Cameroon (International Federation of Women Lawyers) – Cameroon
- Fiji Women’s Rights Movement (FWRM) – Fiji
- FL National Organization for Women (FL NOW) – United States
- FOKUS – Forum for Women and Development – Norway, Global
- Fond pour les femmes Congolaises (FFC) – Democratic Republic of the Congo
- Fondation femme plus (FFP) – Democratic Republic of the Congo
- Food4Humanity (F4H) – Yemen
- Forum Feminist Future (FFZ) – Austria
- Forum international des femmes de l espace francophone (FIFEF) – Democratic Republic of the Congo, Global
- Fòs Feminista – Global
- Franciscans International – Global
- Frauennetzwerk für Frieden e.V. (FNF) (Women`s Network for Peace, Germany) – Germany
- Free Yezidi Foundation (FYF) – Iraq
- FRI – The Norwegian Organisation for Sexual and Gender Diversity – Norway, Global
- Fundación Tremendas – Chile
- Fundación Unidas: Mujeres Construyendo Tejido Social – Colombia
- GALANG Philippines – Philippines
- Gender Action for Peace and Security (GAPS UK) – United Kingdom, Global
- Gender Centre for Research & Studies (GCRS) – Sudan
- Gender Equality Network (GEN) – Myanmar
- Gender-Centru – Moldova
- Gender, Peace & Security – United Kingdom
- منظمة غصن الزيتون للشباب (Ghasin-Alzaiton for Youth (GZY)) – Iraq
- Girl Up Chikka – India
- Global Centre for the Responsibility to Protect (GCR2P) – United States
- Global Fund for Women – United States, Global
- Global Media Foundation (GLOMEF) – Ghana
- Global Peace Film Festival (GPFF) – United States
- Global Refugee Youth Network (GRYN) – Uganda
- Gramin Punarnirman Sansthan (GPS) – India
- Grassroots Women Network (GWN) – South Sudan, Global
- Greater Orlando National Organization for Women (GO-NOW) – United States
- Haakro Welfare Association – Pakistan
- Hands Across the Divide (HAD) – Cyprus
- Healthy and Free Tennessee (HFTN) – United States
- Helping Vulnerable Communities Organization (HVCO) – Sudan
- Héritiers de la Justice – Democratic Republic of the Congo
- Himalayan Human Rights Monitors (HIMRIGHTS) – Nepal
- Hope Advocates Africa (HADA) – Cameroon
- Hope for the Needy Association (HOFNA) – Cameroon
- Htoi Gender and Development Foundation (HTOI) – Myanmar
- Human Rights Foundation of Monland (HURFOM) – Myanmar
- Human Rights Institute of South Africa (HURISA) – Spain
- I CAN South Sudan (ICSS) – Uganda
- IDP Women Association Consent (IDPWA) – Georgia
- Igarapé Institute – Brazil, Global
- ILGA Portugal – Portugal
- Iloilo Pride Team – Philippines
- Impact Girls – South Sudan, Global
- Impact: Center against Human Trafficking and Sexual Violence in Conflict – Netherlands, Global
- Impunity Watch (IW) – Netherlands, Global
- Indigenous Women Empowerment Network (IWEN) – Ghana
- Indivisible Miami – United States
- Initiatives des Femmes en Situations Difficiles pour le Développement Durable et Intégré (IFESIDDI) – Democratic Republic of the Congo
- Institute of the Blessed Virgin Mary – Loreto Generalate (IBVM/CJ NGO) – Global
- International Action Network for Gender Equity & Law (IANGEL) – United States
- International Civil Society Action Network (ICAN) – United States, Global
- International Federation for Human Rights (FIDH) – France, Global
- International Network of Liberal Women – Netherlands
- International Planned Parenthood Federation (IPPF) – United Kingdom, Global
- International Refugee Rights Initiative (IRRI) – Uganda
- International Service for Human Rights (ISHR) – Switzerland, Global
- International Women’s Anthropology Conference – Global
- Ipas – United States
- Iraqi Women Network – Iraq
- Itach-Ma’aki – Israel
- Iwate Rainbow Network – Japan
- Jagriti Mahila Maha Sangh – Nepal
- Jiyan Foundation for Human Rights – Iraq
- Journalists for Human Rights (JHR) – North Macedonia
- Jusoor Center for Studies and Development – Libya
- Just Like My Child Foundation (JLMC) – Global
- Justice Access Point (JAP) – Uganda
- Kachin State Women’s Network (KSWN) – Myanmar
- Kachin Women’s Association Thailand (KWAT) – Thailand
- Karama – Egypt, Jordan
- Karen Peace Support Network (KPSN) – Myanmar
- جمعيه كفايه لتنميه الاجتماعيه النسويه (KEF) – Yemen
- Key Populations Uganda (KPU) – Uganda
- Kirmizi Biber Dernegi (KBD) – Turkey
- Lanka Fundamental Rights Organization (LFRO) – Sri Lanka
- Last Mile4D (LM4D) – United States, Global
- Lawyers for Justice in Libya (LFJL) – Libya
- LCN Network on Shelters for Women – India
- Legal Action Worldwide (LAW) – Switzerland, Global
- Leitana Nehan Women’s Development Agency (LNWDA) – Papua New Guinea
- Ligue pour la solidarité congolaise (LSC) – Democratic Republic of the Congo
- LM International (LMI) – Sweden
- Louisiana Coalition for Reproductive Freedom (LCRF) – United States
- Madhok Foundation – India
- Make Mothers Matter (MMM) – France, Global
- Malaysian Action for Justice & Unity Foundation (MAJU) – Malaysia
- فتيات مارب (Marib Girls Foundation (MGF)) – Yemen
- منظمة مزايا النسائية (Mazaya Women’s Organization) – Syria
- Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) – Belgium, Global
- Medical Students for Choice (MSFC) – United States, Global
- MenEngage Global Alliance – United States, Global
- Meri I Kirap Sapotim (Women Awake! Support!) (MIKS) – Papua New Guinea
- Miami Coalition to Advance Racial Equity (MCARE) – United States
- Middle East Nonviolence and Democracy (MEND) – Palestine
- Military Women’s Memorial (MWM) – United States
- Mina’s List – Global
- Mitini Nepal – Nepal
- Moluccan Council of Women (MVR) – Netherlands
- Monash Gender, Peace and Security Centre (Monash GPS) – Australia, Global
- Montreal Institute for Genocide and Human Rights Studies (MIGS) – Canada
- Mother of Hope Cameroon (MOHCAM) – Cameroon
- MSI Reproductive Choices (MSI) – United Kingdom, Global
- Mujer ACIN – Colombia
- Musaala Organization for Human Rights – Yemen
- Muwatin Media Network – United Kingdom
- Nassawiyat – Morocco
- National Advocates for Pregnant Women – United States
- National Alliance of Women’s Organisations (NAWO) – United Kingdom
- National Coalition of Civil Society Organizations of Liberia (NACCSOL) – Liberia
- National Council of Jewish Women Australia (NCJWA) – Australia
- الشبكة الوطنية لمناصرة حقوق ذوي الاعاقه (National Network for the Rights of People with Disabilities (NNRPD)) – Yemen
- National Organization for Women (NOW SL) – Sierra Leone
- National Sudanese Women Association (NSWA) – Sudan
- Nazra for Feminist Studies – MENA
- New Women Connectors – Netherlands
- ОО “Мадина” (NGO Madina) – Tajikistan
- مؤسسة نداء للتنميه الانسانية (Nida Foundation for Human Development) – Yemen
- هفتهنامه نیمرخ (Nimrokh) – Afghanistan, Canada
- Nisa Ul Haqq Fi Bangsamoro (NUHFB) – Philippines
- North American Climate, Conservation and Environment (NACCE) – United States
- Norwegian Afghanistan Committee (NAC) – Norway
- Norwegian Church Aid (NCA) – Norway
- Norwegian Human Rights Fund (NHRF) – Norway, Global
- Observatorio de Género y Equidad (OGE) – Chile
- ONGDH Forum de la Femme Ménagère (FORFEM) – Democratic Republic of the Congo
- Operation 1325 – Sweden
- Org Genera A.C. – Mexico
- Organisation paysanne pour le développement durable – Democratic Republic of the Congo
- Organization for Policy Research and Development Studies (DROPS) – Afghanistan
- Organization of Women’s Freedom in Iraq (OWFI) – Iraq
- PacificwinPacific – Australia
- PAI – United States, Global
- PAIMAN Trust – Pakistan
- Paramount Young Women Initiative (PAYOWI) – Liberia
- Partners West Africa (PWA) – Senegal
- Pathways for Women’s Empowerment and Development (PaWED) – Cameroon
- PAX – Netherlands, Global
- Pax Christi-Asia Pacific – Asia Pacific
- منظمة بيئة السلام للتنمية (Peace Environment for Development (PEFD)) – Yemen
- Peace Movement Aotearoa – New Zealand
- Peace Track Initiative (PTI) – Canada, Yemen
- PeaceWomen Across the Globe (PWAG) – Switzerland, Global
- حركة السلام الدائم (Permanent Peace Movement (PPM)) – Lebanon, Global
- Persatuan Sahabat Wanita Selangor (Friends of Women) (PSWS) – Malaysia
- Philippine Center for Islam and Democracy (PCID) – Philippines
- Phoenix Business Consulting – Ethiopia
- Planet Ally – Australia
- منتدى التنمية السياسية (Political Development Forum (PDF)) – Yemen
- Population Institute – United States
- Professor Laura J. Shepherd, FHEA, Professor of International Relations and Co-Director of the UKRI GCRF Gender, Justice and Security Hub
- Professor Pamela Scully, Professor of Women’s, Gender, and Sexuality Studies, Professor of African Studies and Advisor to the Provost, Emory University
- Programa de género e inclusión Universidad Iberoamericana CDMX (IBERO) – Mexico
- Programme d’Actions pour le Développement au Congo (PADCO) – Democratic Republic of the Congo
- Progressive Voice – Myanmar
- Protection Approaches – United Kingdom, Global
- Qadims Lumiere – Pakistan
- Qadın və Müasir Dünya Mərkəzi (Center for Women and Modern World) – Azerbaijan
- Queer Hindu Alliance – India
- Rafto Foundation for Human Rights – Norway, Global
- Rainbow Community Kampuchea (RoCK) – Cambodia
- Raise Your Voice Saint Lucia Inc (RYVSLU) – Saint Lucia
- Reach Out Cameroon (REO) – Cameroon
- RED de Mujeres y Hombres por una Opinión Pública con Perspectiva de Género en Campeche AC (REDMYH AC) – Mexico
- Red Nacional Universitaria por la Equidad de Género en la Educación Superior UdeA (RENUEGES) – Colombia
- Regional Centre for International Development Cooperation (RCIDC) – Uganda
- Regional Deaf Women Initiatives Network (RDWIN) – Kenya
- Religions for Peace (RfP) – United States, Global
- Reproaction – United States
- Reseau de Developpement des Femmes Pauvres (RDFP) – Rwanda
- Réseau Genre et Droits de la Femme (GEDROFE) – Democratic Republic of the Congo
- Réseau de développement et de communication des femme maliennes (RÉSEAU MUSONET) – Mali
- Réseau Ouest Africain des Défenseurs des Droits Humains (ROADDH) (West African Human Rights Defenders’ Network (WAHRDN) – West Africa
- Réseau Ressources Naturelles – Democratic Republic of the Congo
- Rights for Peace (RfP) – South Sudan, Global
- مؤسسة رووم لإعمار الأرض (Room Foundation (RF)) – Yemen
- Roots & Transition (R&T) – Belgium, Global
- Rural Area Development Programme (RADP) – Nepal
- Rutgers – Netherlands
- RW Welfare Society – Bangladesh
- Saferworld – United Kingdom, Global
- Sahayatrika (SHR Trust) – India
- Sauti ya Mama Mukongomani (Congolese Women’s Voice) – Democratic Republic of the Congo
- منظمة سازان للمرأة والحقوق الانسان (Sazan Organization for Women, Rights and Human Rights) – Iraq
- She4Society Initiative (S4S) – Yemen
- SHERo Mississippi – United States
- Shifting the Power Coalition/GPPAC Pacific (StPC) – Fiji
- Sisters of Charity Federation – United States, Global
- Sisters of St. Joseph of Peace (CSJP) – United States, Global
- Sisters Trust – Canada
- Social Research and Development Institute (SORADI) – Somalia
- Society for Orphan, Neglected and Youths (SONY) – India
- Society of Local Volunteers’ Efforts-Nepal (SOLVE-Nepal) – Nepal
- Solidarite des femmes, filles et enfants de la RDC pour le développement (solifede-RDC) – Democratic Republic of the Congo
- Solidarité Féminine pour la Paix et le Développement Intégral (SOFEPADI) – Democratic Republic of the Congo
- Soroptimist International (SI) – United Kingdom, Global
- مؤسسة SOS للتنمية (SOS Foundation for Development (SOSFD)) – Yemen
- South Sudan Women with Disabilities Network (SSWDN) – South Sudan
- South-Eastern Women Development Association (SEWODA) – Liberia
- Southern Africa Partnerships for the Prevention of Conflict Conflict Early Warning System (SAPPC CEWS) – Zimbabwe, Global
- State Innovation Exchange (SIX) – United States
- Stephanie Ortoleva, International Human Rights Lawyer and Consultant
- Strategic Initiative for Women in the Horn of Africa (SIHA) – Uganda
- المنظمة السودانية للبحث و التنمية (Sudanese Organization for Research and Development (SORD)) – Sudan
- الإتحاد النسائي السوداني (Sudanese Women Union (SWU)) – Sudan
- Sukaar Welfare Organization (SWO) – Pakistan
- Support for Women in Governance Organization (SWIGO) – South Sudan
- Synergie des femmes pour les victimes des violences sexuelles (SFVS) – Democratic Republic of the Congo
- Syrian Female Journalists Network (SFJN) – Syria
- التجمع النسوي السوري (Syrian Feminist Society (SFS)) – Syria
- Syrian Women’s Political Movement (SWPM) – Syria
- مركز تفوق الاستشاري للتنمية (Tafawuq Consulting Center for Development) – Bahrain
- Te Kaunihera Wāhine o Aotearoa (The National Council of Women of New Zealand) (NCWNZ) – New Zealand
- TERRE DES FEMMES – Germany
- The Conscious Lawyer (TCL) – United Kingdom, Global
- The Gambia Committee on Traditional Practices Affecting the Health of Women and Children (GAMCOTRAP) – Gambia
- The Gender Security Project (GSP) – India
- The Global Sunrise Project – Canada, Global
- The Haus – Fiji, Global
- The Hunger Project (THP) – United States, Global
- The Jo Cox Foundation – United Kingdom
- The Kvinna till Kvinna Foundation – Sweden, Global
- The White Helmets – Syria, Global
- The Women’s Centers (TWC) – United States
- The Womxn Project (TWP) – United States
- مؤسسة أكون للحقوق والحريات (To Be Foundation for Rights and Freedoms (TOBERF)) – Yemen
- Trans Alive initiative Uganda (TAIU) – Uganda
- Trans4orm Network – Ghana, Niger
- Українська асоціація дослідниць жіночої історії (Ukrainian Association for Research in Women’s History (UARWH)) – Ukraine
- UltraViolet (UV) – United States
- UNA-USA, San Diego – United States
- Union de l’Action feministe – Morocco
- Union Internationale des Avocats (UIA) (International Association of Lawyers) – France, Global
- Unitarian Universalist Association (UUA) – United States, Global
- United Methodist Church — General Board of Church and Society – United States
- United Nations Association – UK (UNA-UK) – United Kingdom
- United Network of Young Peacebuilders (UNOY) – Netherlands, Global
- Universidad de Antioquia (UdeA) – Colombia
- Universidad Nacional de Colombia – Colombia
- University of Manouba Tunisia – Tunisia
- Urgent Action Fund for Women’s Human Rights (UAF) – United States, Global
- Urnammu for Justice and Human Rights – Syria
- منظمة اور لثقافة المرأة والطفل (Ur Organization for the Culture of Women and Children) – Iraq
- Vanuatu Young Women For Change (VYWC) – Vanuatu
- Videre est Credere – Global
- Vision GRAM-International (VGI) – Canada, Global
- Vital Voices Global Partnership – United States
- Voice for Change (VFC) – South Sudan
- Voice of Somaliland Minority Women Organization (VOSOMWO) – Somalia
- West Africa Network for Peacebuilding (WANEP) – Ghana, Global
- White Eagle Solutions – Afghanistan
- WHRDMENA Coalition – Spain
- Wi’am: Palestinian Conflict Transformation Center – Palestine
- WIDE – Network for Women´s Rights and Feminist Perspectives in Development – Austria
- Widows for Peace (WPD) – United Kingdom, Global
- WILPF (LIMPAL) Colombia – Colombia
- WILPF Aotearoa Section – New Zealand
- WILPF Australia – Australia, Global
- WILPF Canada – Canada
- WILPF DK (Kvindernes Internationale Liga for Fred og Frihed) – Denmark, Global
- WILPF (LIMPAL) España– Spain
- WILPF Germany – Germany
- WILPF NL – Netherlands
- WILPF Norway – Norway, Global
- WILPF Togo – Togo
- WILPF UK – United Kingdom, Global
- WILPF-Centrafrique (WILPF CAR) – Central African Republic
- WO=MEN Dutch Gender Platform – Netherlands
- وجود للأمن الإنساني (Wogood for Human Security (WHS)) – Yemen
- Women Action for and with Society (WAS) – South Sudan
- Women Advocacy Coalition-Myanmar (WAC-M) – Global
- Women Against Violence and Expediency Handling Initiative (WAVEHI) – Nigeria
- Women and Children Legal Research Foundation (WCLRF) – Afghanistan
- Women and Youth Education Initiative (WAYEI) – South Sudan
- Women Deliver – Global
- Women Education Development Organization of Liberia
- Women Empowerment Against Poverty of Nepal (WEAPoN) – Nepal
- Women for Afghan Women (WAW) – United States, Global
- Women for Peace and Democracy Nepal (WPD Nepal) – Nepal
- Women for Peace in the World (W4PW) – Belgium, Global
- Women for Water Partnership (WfWP) – Netherlands, Global
- Women for Women International (WfWI) – Global
- Women Incharge (WIC) – Cameroon
- Women NGOs Secretariat of Liberia (WONGOSOL) – Libiera
- Women Now for Development (WND) – France, Global
- Women Oriented Actions for Change (WOAC) – Cameroon
- Women Peacebuilders Network (WOPEN) – Cameroon
- Women with Disability Self Reliance Foundation (WWDSRF) – Nigeria
- Women with Girls Action for Development (WOGADE) – Uganda
- Women Working Group (WWG) – Indonesia
- Women, Peace and Security Network (NZWPS Network) – New Zealand
- Women’s Alliance for Security Leadership (WASL) – Algeria, Global
- Women’s Council Denmark – Denmark
- Women’s International Peace Centre – Uganda
- Women’s International Peace Centre (WIPC) – Uganda
- Women’s League of Burma (WLB) – Myanmar
- Women’s Platform – United Kingdom
- Women’s Problems Research Union (WPRU) – Azerbaijan
- مركز الدراسات النسوية (Women’s Studies Centre (WSC)) – Palestine
- Women’s UN Report Network (WUNRN) – United States, Global
- Women’s World Summit Foundation (WWSF) – Switzerland, Global
- Women4NonViolence (W4NV) – Norway, Global
- Womxn for Peace Research – Canada
- World Humanity Commission – Global
- World Pulse – United States
- World YWCA (WYWCA) – Global
- XOESE, Le Fonds pour les Femmes Francophones – Global
- مؤسسة يمن فيوتشر للتنمية الثقافية والاعللمية (Yemen Future for Media And Culture Development) – Yemen
- Yemen Organisation for Women’s Policies (YOWP) – Netherlands, Global
- منظمة مدرسة السلام (Yemen Peace School Organization (YPS)) – Yemen
- Young Positives South Sudan (YPSS) – South Sudan
- Young Women Christian Association of Sri Lanka – Sri Lanka
- Youth and Women for Development (YWD) – Uganda
- Youth in Technology and Arts Network (YOTAN) – Liberia
- Youth Leadership Development Foundation (YLDF) – Yemen
- Youth Proudly Space Initiative (YPSI) – South Sudan
- YWCA of Bangladesh – Bangladesh
- Zan Times – Canada, Global
- Zonta International – United States, Global
- اعلاميات للامن والسلام – Yemen
(1)Women human rights defenders refer to all women — including Indigenous defenders, defenders from cultural, ethnic and religious minorities, those with diverse sexual orientations, gender identities, gender expression and sex characteristics (SOGIESC) — who defend any human rights, as well as people of all genders who defend gender equality and women’s rights.
(2) Under the equality provisions of international human rights law, women have the right to full and equal representation, and States have a duty to guarantee that women fully exercise their human rights on an equal footing with men, free from discrimination. The binding principles of equality and nondiscrimination form the backbone of the international human rights protection system, and are enshrined in the UN Charter (including Article 1(3)), the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (including Article 2), the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (including Articles 2, 3 and 25 and General Comment 28), the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights (including Articles 2 and 3), the Convention on the Elimination of Discrimination Against Women (including Articles 7 and 8), and CEDAW General Recommendations 23, 25, 28 and 30, in addition to Security Council resolutions 1325 (2000), 1820 (2008), 1889 (2009), 2106 (2013), 2122 (2013), 2242 (2015), 2467 (2019) and 2493 (2019).
