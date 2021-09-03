2021 Open Letter to Permanent Representatives to the United Nations in advance of the annual Open Debate on Women, Peace and Security

2021 Joint NGO letter in advance of the annual UN Security Council Open Debate on Women, Peace and Security

Dear Ambassadors,

The Women, Peace and Security (WPS) agenda is, at its heart, an agenda led by civil society, who, in partnership with Member States and the UN, lobbied for the adoption of Resolution 1325 (2000). At this year’s Open Debate on Women, Peace and Security, we ask you to stand with the women human rights defenders (WHRDs), peacebuilders, advocates for gender equality and other civil society leaders who play a critical role in advancing our common goal of peace, human rights and gender justice, yet are under relentless attack for doing so.

To be a woman today in many parts of the world, particularly in a conflict zone, means having to choose between fighting for your rights, or fighting for your life.

We are deeply concerned by the crisis in Afghanistan and the plight of the many Afghan women civil society leaders, peacebuilders, human rights defenders (HRDs) and journalists at grave risk, who have either been forced to flee or remain trapped in the country since the Taliban took power. Afghan women have courageously and tirelessly fought for their rights for decades, despite conflict, deeply-rooted discrimination, corruption and poverty — they are now under threat from a regime that has an extensive record of brutality and repression of women’s rights. In recent months, women leaders, activists and journalists have been targeted and prevented from fully exercising their right to participate in all spheres of public and political life in areas under Taliban control. Women who are, or are perceived to be, lesbian or bisexual face additional risks of persecution.

Women human rights defenders in other conflict zones fare little better. In Myanmar, the women who led protests against the coup by the Tatmadaw in February this year are fighting against both the military and patriarchy. They have been detained, tortured and sexually abused for standing up for human rights and democracy, all while continuing to hold leading roles in the resistance movement. In Colombia, HRDs, especially Afro-descendant, Indigenous and LGBTIQ activists, are at heightened risk of gender-based violence for defending their rights, their land and their communities. Yemeni activists have warned that retaliation against women for participating in political life has reached unprecedented levels. South Sudanese defenders and peacebuilders both within and outside the country face routine targeting and surveillance. Palestinian WHRDs who criticize the Israeli occupation regularly face violence, raids, judicial harassment, arrest, assault and movement restrictions for carrying out their work.

This is why they need your support.

Threats and attacks against all HRDs and peacebuilders, wherever they occur, are unacceptable. They deter women and other advocates for gender equality from participation and leadership, especially those from marginalized communities, who must already overcome many other barriers to entering public life. Combined with the already devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic for women, adolescents and girls, attacks are likely to further push women leaders back into the home, reversing decades of hard-won progress on gender equality and women’s rights.

The Security Council has repeatedly recognized civil society, particularly women’s groups, as crucial actors in conflict situations. As recently as 2019, the Security Council called upon Member States to put in place measures to protect women civil society and strongly encouraged States to create a safe and enabling environment for all those who protect and promote human rights, women leaders, peacebuilders and other advocates for gender equality, to enable them to carry out their work independently, and to address threats and attacks against them.

Yet attacks continue unabated, and protection of WHRDs and women peacebuilders remains one of the starkest gaps in the Security Council’s implementation of the WPS agenda.

The Security Council has to date failed to address the root causes of this issue or mount an effective response when attacks against civil society occur. In addition, women civil society representatives invited to address the Security Council are increasingly facing backlash following their briefings. They already risk their lives to serve their communities — they should not face further retaliation for engaging with the UN or calling for the international community’s support.

Security Council members must consistently and publicly defend the space, voices and legitimacy of civil society, HRDs and peacebuilders, and condemn any attacks against them. Equally, both the UN and Member States have a duty to respond more effectively to reprisals against civil society who brief the Security Council. The solution is not fewer women civil society briefers, but more support to ensure they can brief safely. At present, few practical resources are available in urgent, life-threatening individual cases of defenders at risk, and the responsibility of providing protective measures falls largely on other civil society organizations. This represents a critical protection gap that both States and the UN must work with civil society to urgently address.

Women’s agency, in all spheres, must not be sacrificed in the name of protection, but actively supported through concrete efforts to ensure they can fully participate. To this end, we call on all Member States, the UN and international leaders to prioritize, resource and actively support the full, equal and meaningful participation of women, in all their diversity, in all aspects of peace and security. Women’s full, equal and meaningful participation in peace processes is the bedrock of Resolution 1325 and already has the overwhelming support of UN leadership, Member States and civil society. We echo the call for the UN to “lead by example,” and make women’s formal and direct participation a requirement across all peace processes it supports. To do so would send an unequivocal message to all parties that women have an equal right to participate, and that any attacks against them for doing so will not be tolerated.

In conclusion, we urge all Member States to:

Immediately stop intimidation, attacks or reprisals against all HRDs, including WHRDs, peacebuilders and civil society leaders; and ensure accountability of perpetrators when such acts occur.

Prevent threats and violence against WHRDs, women peacebuilders, civil society leaders and other advocates for gender equality, and elevate their role in promoting peace and human rights.

Call on Secretary-General António Guterres to ensure that all UN staff understand and champion the important work of diverse women peacebuilders and WHRDs and provide all necessary protection and support to those at risk or who have faced reprisals. This includes ensuring that rapid, flexible and targeted resources for women civil society at risk are available, collaborating with civil society to conduct risk assessments and respond to reprisals, and establishing clear protocols for how UN entities are required to respond in individual cases.

Urge Assistant Secretary-General for Human Rights Ilze Brands Kehris to use her leadership role on reprisals to elevate the issue of attacks against diverse WHRDs, peacebuilders and civil society leaders by regularly issuing public statements and briefing the Security Council and the Informal Expert Group on Women Peace and Security, as well as other relevant stakeholders, to raise awareness about broader trends as well as, where appropriate, the status of specific cases,; and to ensure that her office leads coordination with other relevant UN entities to avert harm, provide support and follow up on individual cases.

Ensure that all peace operations are fully resourced and empowered, including through strengthened partnerships with civil society, to monitor, report on and provide practical, gender-responsive support to all HRDs and peacebuilders at risk, including individuals at risk of reprisal related to engagement with the UN system.

Ensure women civil society representatives continue to regularly brief the Security Council during all relevant discussions, including country-specific meetings in line with Resolution 2242 (2015); that they are selected and supported by their peers in non-governmental organizations; and that their recommendations are acted upon by Security Council members.

More than 20 years after the adoption of Resolution 1325, we are deeply troubled by the backlash against WHRDs, women peacebuilders and other civil society leaders, and the slow implementation of the WPS agenda. Today, we call on the Security Council, UN leadership and Member States to respect and protect those at the heart of the WPS agenda — WHRDs, women peacebuilders and civil society leaders — and to defend their right to continue their work, free of fear of reprisal, harassment or abuse. There can be no just and durable peace without WHRDs and peacebuilders.

Sincerely,