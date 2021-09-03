Afghanistan + 5 more

2021 Open Letter to Permanent Representatives to the United Nations in advance of the annual Open Debate on Women, Peace and Security

2021 Joint NGO letter in advance of the annual UN Security Council Open Debate on Women, Peace and Security

Dear Ambassadors,

The Women, Peace and Security (WPS) agenda is, at its heart, an agenda led by civil society, who, in partnership with Member States and the UN, lobbied for the adoption of Resolution 1325 (2000). At this year’s Open Debate on Women, Peace and Security, we ask you to stand with the women human rights defenders (WHRDs), peacebuilders, advocates for gender equality and other civil society leaders who play a critical role in advancing our common goal of peace, human rights and gender justice, yet are under relentless attack for doing so.

To be a woman today in many parts of the world, particularly in a conflict zone, means having to choose between fighting for your rights, or fighting for your life.

We are deeply concerned by the crisis in Afghanistan and the plight of the many Afghan women civil society leaders, peacebuilders, human rights defenders (HRDs) and journalists at grave risk, who have either been forced to flee or remain trapped in the country since the Taliban took power. Afghan women have courageously and tirelessly fought for their rights for decades, despite conflict, deeply-rooted discrimination, corruption and poverty — they are now under threat from a regime that has an extensive record of brutality and repression of women’s rights. In recent months, women leaders, activists and journalists have been targeted and prevented from fully exercising their right to participate in all spheres of public and political life in areas under Taliban control. Women who are, or are perceived to be, lesbian or bisexual face additional risks of persecution.

Women human rights defenders in other conflict zones fare little better. In Myanmar, the women who led protests against the coup by the Tatmadaw in February this year are fighting against both the military and patriarchy. They have been detained, tortured and sexually abused for standing up for human rights and democracy, all while continuing to hold leading roles in the resistance movement. In Colombia, HRDs, especially Afro-descendant, Indigenous and LGBTIQ activists, are at heightened risk of gender-based violence for defending their rights, their land and their communities. Yemeni activists have warned that retaliation against women for participating in political life has reached unprecedented levels. South Sudanese defenders and peacebuilders both within and outside the country face routine targeting and surveillance. Palestinian WHRDs who criticize the Israeli occupation regularly face violence, raids, judicial harassment, arrest, assault and movement restrictions for carrying out their work.

This is why they need your support.

Threats and attacks against all HRDs and peacebuilders, wherever they occur, are unacceptable. They deter women and other advocates for gender equality from participation and leadership, especially those from marginalized communities, who must already overcome many other barriers to entering public life. Combined with the already devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic for women, adolescents and girls, attacks are likely to further push women leaders back into the home, reversing decades of hard-won progress on gender equality and women’s rights.

The Security Council has repeatedly recognized civil society, particularly women’s groups, as crucial actors in conflict situations. As recently as 2019, the Security Council called upon Member States to put in place measures to protect women civil society and strongly encouraged States to create a safe and enabling environment for all those who protect and promote human rights, women leaders, peacebuilders and other advocates for gender equality, to enable them to carry out their work independently, and to address threats and attacks against them.

Yet attacks continue unabated, and protection of WHRDs and women peacebuilders remains one of the starkest gaps in the Security Council’s implementation of the WPS agenda.

The Security Council has to date failed to address the root causes of this issue or mount an effective response when attacks against civil society occur. In addition, women civil society representatives invited to address the Security Council are increasingly facing backlash following their briefings. They already risk their lives to serve their communities — they should not face further retaliation for engaging with the UN or calling for the international community’s support.

Security Council members must consistently and publicly defend the space, voices and legitimacy of civil society, HRDs and peacebuilders, and condemn any attacks against them. Equally, both the UN and Member States have a duty to respond more effectively to reprisals against civil society who brief the Security Council. The solution is not fewer women civil society briefers, but more support to ensure they can brief safely. At present, few practical resources are available in urgent, life-threatening individual cases of defenders at risk, and the responsibility of providing protective measures falls largely on other civil society organizations. This represents a critical protection gap that both States and the UN must work with civil society to urgently address.

Women’s agency, in all spheres, must not be sacrificed in the name of protection, but actively supported through concrete efforts to ensure they can fully participate. To this end, we call on all Member States, the UN and international leaders to prioritize, resource and actively support the full, equal and meaningful participation of women, in all their diversity, in all aspects of peace and security. Women’s full, equal and meaningful participation in peace processes is the bedrock of Resolution 1325 and already has the overwhelming support of UN leadership, Member States and civil society. We echo the call for the UN to “lead by example,” and make women’s formal and direct participation a requirement across all peace processes it supports. To do so would send an unequivocal message to all parties that women have an equal right to participate, and that any attacks against them for doing so will not be tolerated.

In conclusion, we urge all Member States to:

  • Immediately stop intimidation, attacks or reprisals against all HRDs, including WHRDs, peacebuilders and civil society leaders; and ensure accountability of perpetrators when such acts occur.
  • Prevent threats and violence against WHRDs, women peacebuilders, civil society leaders and other advocates for gender equality, and elevate their role in promoting peace and human rights.
  • Call on Secretary-General António Guterres to ensure that all UN staff understand and champion the important work of diverse women peacebuilders and WHRDs and provide all necessary protection and support to those at risk or who have faced reprisals. This includes ensuring that rapid, flexible and targeted resources for women civil society at risk are available, collaborating with civil society to conduct risk assessments and respond to reprisals, and establishing clear protocols for how UN entities are required to respond in individual cases.
  • Urge Assistant Secretary-General for Human Rights Ilze Brands Kehris to use her leadership role on reprisals to elevate the issue of attacks against diverse WHRDs, peacebuilders and civil society leaders by regularly issuing public statements and briefing the Security Council and the Informal Expert Group on Women Peace and Security, as well as other relevant stakeholders, to raise awareness about broader trends as well as, where appropriate, the status of specific cases,; and to ensure that her office leads coordination with other relevant UN entities to avert harm, provide support and follow up on individual cases.
  • Ensure that all peace operations are fully resourced and empowered, including through strengthened partnerships with civil society, to monitor, report on and provide practical, gender-responsive support to all HRDs and peacebuilders at risk, including individuals at risk of reprisal related to engagement with the UN system.
  • Ensure women civil society representatives continue to regularly brief the Security Council during all relevant discussions, including country-specific meetings in line with Resolution 2242 (2015); that they are selected and supported by their peers in non-governmental organizations; and that their recommendations are acted upon by Security Council members.

More than 20 years after the adoption of Resolution 1325, we are deeply troubled by the backlash against WHRDs, women peacebuilders and other civil society leaders, and the slow implementation of the WPS agenda. Today, we call on the Security Council, UN leadership and Member States to respect and protect those at the heart of the WPS agenda — WHRDs, women peacebuilders and civil society leaders — and to defend their right to continue their work, free of fear of reprisal, harassment or abuse. There can be no just and durable peace without WHRDs and peacebuilders.

Sincerely,

  1. NGO Working Group on Women, Peace and Security (NGOWG) – Global
  2. Amnesty International (AI) – United Kingdom, Global
  3. Center for Reproductive Rights (CRR) – United States, Global
  4. Consortium on Gender, Security and Human Rights (CGSHR) – United States, Global
  5. Cordaid – Netherlands, Global
  6. Global Justice Center (GJC) – United States, Global
  7. Global Network of Women Peacebuilders (GNWP) – United States, Global
  8. Global Partnership for the Prevention of Armed Conflict (GPPAC) – Netherlands, Global
  9. Human Rights Watch (HRW) – United States, Global
  10. International Alert (IA) – United Kingdom, Global
  11. MADRE – United States, Global
  12. Nobel Women’s Initiative (NWI) – Canada, Global
  13. OutRight Action International – United States, Global
  14. Refugees International (RI) – United States, Global
  15. Women Enabled International (WEI) – United States, Global
  16. Women’s Refugee Commission (WRC) – Global
  17. Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom (WILPF) – Global
  18. “The Awakening” – Pakistan
  19. 1325 Network Finland – Finland
  20. منظمة عبس التنموية للمرأة والطفل (Abs Development for Woman and Child) (ADO) – Yemen
  21. ACT for SOCIETY Center (AfS) – Albania, Global
  22. Action for Girls and Women Survival (AGWOMSUR) – Liberia
  23. Action on Armed Violence (AOAV) – UK, Global
  24. Action pour le Développement de l’initiative Locale (ADILO) – Mali
  25. Actions Jeunes et Femmes pour le Développement Durable (AJFDD) – Mali
  26. Actions pour la Lutte Contre les Injustices Sociales (ALCIS) – Democratic Republic of the Congo
  27. African Indigenous Women Empowerment (AIWE) – South Sudan
  28. Afrihealth Optonet Association (CSOs Network) – Nigeria
  29. Aid Organization – Bangladesh
  30. Aisling Swaine, Professor of Gender Studies, School of Social Policy, Social Work and Social Justice, University College Dublin – Ireland
  31. Alliance Congolaise pour les Foyers et Combustibles Améliorés (ACFCA) – Democratic Republic of the Congo
  32. Alliance for Women and Children Development (AWACD) – Liberia
  33. منتدى المحبة والسلام للطلبة والشباب (ALmahabba Wes Salam Forum for Students and Youth) (MWSY) – Iraq
  34. مؤسسة السناء لحقوق الانسان (Al-Sanaa Foundation for Human Rights) (ASFHR) – Iraq
  35. Amal Chariot Foundation (ACF) – South Sudan
  36. Arab Women Network for Parity and Solidarity (Tha’era) – Egypt
  37. Asia Pacific Network of Refugees (APNOR) – Australia, Global
  38. Asian Bridge India – India
  39. Asociacion de genero por la paridad – Argentina
  40. Asociación de Trabajadoras a Domicilio y de Maquila (ATRAHDOM) – Guatemala
  41. ASOCIACION MUTUAL N UEVA SIGLO XXI – Argentina
  42. Associação Caboverdiana de Luta contra violência Baseado no Género (ACLCVBG) – Cape Verde
  43. Association Gender, Security, Peace (AGSP) – Albania
  44. Association de Lutte Contre les Violences Sexuelles et Appui à la Promotion du Développement Durable (ALUCOVIS-APDD) – Burundi
  45. Association Dea Dia (ADD) – Serbia
  46. Association Development by Young People (ADYP) – Burkina Faso
  47. Association du Developpement et de la promotion de Droit de l’Homme (ADPDH) – Mauritania
  48. Association Femmes et Initiatives pour le Développement (FID) – Mali
  49. Association For Promotion Sustainable Development – India
  50. Association for the welfare of women and indigenous people – Cameroon
  51. Association Herasun – Mali
  52. Association Musow Démé Ton (AMDT) – Mali
  53. Association of World Citizens (AWC) – France, Global
  54. Association Promotion Féminine Gaoua (APFG) – Burkina Faso
  55. Australian Lawyers for Human Rights (ALHR) – Australia
  56. Australian National University (ANU) – Australia
  57. Baghdad Women Association (BWA) – Iraq
  58. Bahrain Center for Human Rights – Bahrain
  59. بيتي أنا بيتك (Baite Ana Baytac) (BAB) – Syria
  60. Bamendankwe Rural Development Women Organisation (BARUDWO) – Cameroon
  61. Building Blocks for Peace Foundation (BBFORPEACE) – Nigeria
  62. Bureau d’études sur l’implication des femmes dans les ODD d’ici 2030 (BEIF-ODD2030) – Democratic Republic of the Congo
  63. Burundian Women for Peace and Development (BWPD) – Burundi
  64. Cadire Cameroon Association (CADIRE) – Cameroon
  65. Cairo Institute for Human Rights Studies (CIHRS) – Tunisia
  66. Cameroon Youth Economic Forum (CAMYEF) – Cameroon
  67. Canaan Project – Friedensfestival Berlin – Palestine
  68. Cedar Seed Foundation (CSF) – Nigeria
  69. Center for Migration, Gender, and Justice (CMGJ) – Global
  70. Center for Peace Education, Miriam College – Philippines
  71. Center for Security and Peace Albania (CSPA) – Albania
  72. Center for strengthening community voices (CSCOV) – South Sudan
  73. Center for Women’s Global Leadership (CWGL) – United States, Global
  74. Center to Assist and Protect Child Rights of Nepal (CAPCRON) – Nepal
  75. Centre for Social and Gender Research “New Life” – Ukraine
  76. Центр Женщина и Современный Мир (Center Women and Modern World) (CWMW) – Azerbaijan
  77. CENTRO MUJERES A.C. – Mexico
  78. Centro Studi Difesa Civile APS (CSDC) – Italy
  79. CHIKKA FEDERATION OF INDIA – India
  80. Christian Aid – United Kingdom, Global
  81. CIVICUS – Global
  82. CNCD-11.11.11 – Belgium
  83. Coalition for Action on 1325 (CoACT) – Uganda
  84. Colectivo Género y Teología para el Desarrollo – Bolivia
  85. Collectif Femmes engagées comoriennes de France (CFECF) – France
  86. Colombia Diversa – Colombia
  87. Commission Episcopale Justice et Paix (CEJP-RCA) – Central African Republic
  88. Common Effort Organization (CE) – Lebanon
  89. Community Development Association (CDA) – Sudan
  90. Concern for Community Resources Development (CCRD) – Tanzania
  91. Conciliation Resources – United Kingdom, Global
  92. Congregation of Our Lady of Charity of Good Shepherd (CNDCB) – Italy
  93. Congregation of the Sisters of St. Joseph of Peace (CSJP) – United States
  94. Congregations of St. Joseph – United States, Global
  95. Cooperativa Autogestionaria de Servicios Profesionales para la Solidaridad Social R.L (CoopeSoliDar R.L) – Costa Rica
  96. Coordinadora de la Mujer – Bolivia
  97. Coordination Nationale des Associations des Jeunes pour la lutte contre le Sida (CONAJELUS) – Chad
  98. Corporación Ágoras – Colombia
  99. Corporación de Apoyo a Comunidades Populares (CODACOP) – Colombia
  100. Corporación de Investigación y acción social y económica (CIASE) – Colombia
  101. Counselling Line for Women and Girls (CLWG) – Albania
  102. CRAM-CRAM – Mali
  103. Crown The Woman (CREW) – South Sudan
  104. CWIN Nepal – Nepal
  105. Défis & Objectifs Centrafrique (DOC) – Central African Republic
  106. منظمة المرأة الديمقراطية (Democratic Women Organization) – Iraq
  107. ديموس (Demos) – Syria
  108. Derechos Humanos y Medio Ambiente (DHUMA) – Peru
  109. Dochas – Ireland
  110. Dominican Leadership Conference (DLC) – United States, Global
  111. Dynamique des Femmes pour la bonne Gouvernance (DYFEGOU) – Democratic Republic of the Congo
  112. Echoes of Women in Africa Initiatives (ECOWA) – Nigeria
  113. Egyptian Initiative for Personal Rights (EIPR) – Egypt
  114. EKTA Resource Center for Women – India
  115. Equality Fund – Canada, Global
  116. Equality Now – United States, Global
  117. Equidad de Género, Ciudadanía, Trabajo y Familia – Mexico
  118. Equity Watch Initiative (E-WIN) – Nigeria
  119. EVE Organization for Women Development (EVE) – South Sudan
  120. Farmers and Herders Initiative for Peace and Development (FHIPD) – Nigeria
  121. Faudar Rural Educational Society for Harijans – India
  122. FeminismoINC – Venezuela
  123. Feminist for Peace Rights and Justice Centre (FPRJC) Kenya
  124. Feminist Humanitarian Network (FHN) – Global
  125. Feminist Majority Foundation (FMF) – United States, Global
  126. Femmes Droits et developpement en Afrique/MALI (WILDAF/MALI) – Mali
  127. Femmes en Action Tosangana (FAT) – Democratic Republic of the Congo
  128. Femmes et Droits Humains (F&DH-Mali) – Mali
  129. International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA CAMEROON) – Cameroon
  130. Finn Church Aid (FCA) – Finland, Global
  131. Focus Development Association (FDA) – Madagascar
  132. FOKUS – Forum for Women and Development – Norway, Global
  133. Fond pour les femmes Congolaises (FFC) – Democratic Republic of the Congo
  134. Fondazione Proclade Internazionale-onlus (FPI) – Italy
  135. Foro de Mujeres del Mercosur – Argentina
  136. Forum of Federations – Canada, Global
  137. Franciscans International – Switzerland, Global
  138. Frauennetzwerk für Frieden e.V. – Germany
  139. Front Line Defenders (FLD) – Global
  140. Frontiers for Peace and Development in Africa (FPDA) – Uganda
  141. Fundacion Arcoiris por el respeto a la diversidad sexual (FARDS) – Mexico
  142. Fundación Unidas: Mujeres Construyendo Tejido Social – Colombia
  143. Gbowee Peace Foundation Africa-USA (GPFA-USA) – United States, Liberia
  144. Gender Action for Peace and Security (GAPS) – United Kingdom, Global
  145. Gender-Center Moldova – Republic of Moldova
  146. Generation Equality Youth Task Force (YTF) – Global
  147. Ghana Centre for Education, Training & Research (GhacetarNGO) – Ghana
  148. غصن الزيتون للشباب (Ghasin Al-Zation Organization for Youth) (GZY) – Iraq
  149. Girl, Peace and Security – Indonesia
  150. Global Campaign for Equal Nationality Rights (GCENR) – United States, Global
  151. Global Centre for the Responsibility to Protect (GCR2P) – United States
  152. Global Exchange – United States
  153. Global Fund for Women – United States
  154. Global Independent Refugee Women Leaders (GIRWL) – Global
  155. Global South Coalition for Dignified Menstruation (GSCDM) – Nepal, Global
  156. Global Sunrise Productions Inc. – Canada, Global
  157. Global Woman P.E.A.C.E. Foundation (GWPF) – United States, Global
  158. Global Women’s Institute (GWI) – United States
  159. Good Living Initiative (GLIN) – Nigeria
  160. Graduate Women International (GWI) – Global
  161. Graduate Women New Zealand (GWNZ) – New Zealand
  162. Gramin Punarnirman Sansthan (GPS) – India
  163. Grassroots Women Initiative Network (GWIN) – Kenya
  164. Haus of Khameleon (HK) – Fiji
  165. Heartland Alliance International (HAI) – United States
  166. مركز الخليل المجتمعي لتعليم الشباب و الكبار (Hebron Community Center for Youth and Adult Education) (HCCYAE) – Palestine
  167. Hope for Her (HFH) – South Sudan
  168. Hope for Peoples – Sudan
  169. Human Rights Advocates (HRA) – United States, Global
  170. Human Rights Institute of South Africa (HURISA) – South Africa
  171. Human Rights Research and Education Centre, University of Ottawa (HRREC) – Canada
  172. I CAN South Sudan (ICSS) – Uganda
  173. Impact: Center against Human Trafficking and Sexual Violence in Conflict – Netherlands
  174. Impunity Watch (IW) – Netherlands
  175. Institute of the Blessed Virgin Mary – Loreto Generalate (IBVM UN NGO) – Italy
  176. Instituto de Enseñanza para el Desarrollo Sostenible (IEPADES) – Guatemala
  177. Общественная организация «Взаимодействие» (Interaction) – Republic of Moldova
  178. Interfaith Diversity Network of West Africa (IDNOWA) – Ghana
  179. Internasjonal kvinneliga for fred og frihet (IKFF) (WILPF Norway) – Norway
  180. International Action Network for Gender Equity & Law (IANGEL) – United States, Global
  181. International Center for Multigenerational Legacies of Trauma (ICMGLT) – United States, Global
  182. International Center for Research on Women (ICRW) – United States, Global
  183. International Civil Society Action Network (ICAN) – United States, Global
  184. International Peace Bureau (IPB) – Germany
  185. International Planned Parenthood Federation (IPPF) – Global
  186. International Planned Parenthood Federation/Western Hemisphere Region (IPPFWHR) – United States
  187. International Presentation Association (IPA) – Ireland, Global
  188. International Service for Human Rights (ISHR) – Switzerland, Global
  189. Интерсекциональная феминистская квир инициатива “Сила равенства” (Intersectional feminist queer initiative “The Power of Equality”) – Russia
  190. Iraqi Al-Amal Association – Iraq
  191. Iraqi Women Network (IWN) – Iraq
  192. Irish Peace and Conflict Network – Ireland
  193. Itach-Maaki – Women Lawyers for Social Justice (IM) – Israel
  194. Jewish Women International (JWI) – United States
  195. Jusoor Center for Studies and Development (Jusoor Libya) – Libya
  196. Just Like My Child Foundation (JLMC) – Uganda
  197. Justice Coalition of Religious (JCoR) – United States, Global
  198. U.L.U.-Women and Development (KULU) – Denmark
  199. Kennedy Institute Peacebuilding Group (KIPG) – Ireland, Global
  200. Khulumani Support Group (KSG) – South Africa
  201. KONETA – United States
  202. Korea Women’s Alliance (KWA) – South Korea
  203. Last Mile4D (LM4D) – United States, Global
  204. Professor Laura J. Shepherd, FHEA, ARC Future Fellow, Co-Director of the UKRI GCRF Gender, Justice and Security Hub – United Kingdom
  205. Ligue pour la solidarité Congolaise (LSC) – Democratic Republic of the Congo
  206. Ligue Tchadienne des Droits de l’Homme (LTDH) – Chad
  207. Lutheran World Federation (LWF) – Switzerland, Global
  208. Madhok Foundation – India
  209. Manusher Jonno Foundation (MJF) – Bangladesh
  210. MARYKNOLL Sisters Japan – Japan
  211. Maryknoll Sisters of St. Dominic, Inc. – United States, Global
  212. منظمة مزايا النسائية (MAZAYA Women) – Syria
  213. MenEngage Global Alliance – Global
  214. Mercy International Association (MIA-Global Action) – Ireland, Global
  215. Midlands State University – Zimbabwe
  216. Mother of Hope Cameroon (MOHCAM) – Cameroon
  217. Movement for Rural Development Organization (MRDO) – Pakistan
  218. Muwatin Media Network – United Kingdom
  219. Namibia Diverse Women’s Association (NDWA) – Namibia
  220. National Council of Jewish Women Australia – Australia
  221. National Organization for Women (NOW) – United States
  222. National Organization for Women Sierra Leone – Sierra Leone
  223. تيار التوافق الوطني (National Reconciliation Movement) (NRM) – Yemen
  224. National Women’s Council of Ireland (NWC) – Ireland
  225. Nationality for All (NFA) – Australia
  226. Network of Disabled Women (NDW) – Nigeria
  227. New Women Connectors (NWC) – Netherlands , Global
  228. North American Climate, Conservation and Environment (NACCE) – United States
  229. North American Men Engage Network (NAMEN) – Other
  230. Observatoire Kisal – France, Global
  231. Observatorio de Género y Equidad – Chile
  232. Oganizacion Pana africana de mulheres, OPM (PAWO) – Angola
  233. منظمة اللاعنف بالصحراء الغربية (Organization of Nonviolence) (NOVA) – Algeria
  234. Ohaha Family Foundation – Nigeria
  235. ONG ADOKA – Côte d’Ivoire
  236. ONGDH Forum de la Femme Ménagère (FORFEM) – Democratic Republic of the Congo
  237. Pacific Women’s Watch (NZ) (PWW(NZ)) – New Zealand
  238. Partners West Africa Sénégal (PWA Sénégal) – Senegal
  239. Pathways for Women’s Empowerment and Development (PaWED – Cameroon
  240. PAX – Netherlands, Global
  241. Pax Christi International (PCI) – Belgium, Global
  242. Pax Christi Philippines – Philippines
  243. Pax Christi USA (PCUSA) – United States
  244. PCAsia – Cambodia
  245. Peace and Development Network Trust (PeaceNet-Kenya) – Kenya
  246. Peace Direct – United Kingdom, Global
  247. Peace is Loud – United States, Global
  248. Peace Movement Aotearoa – New Zealand
  249. Peace Track Initiative (PTI) – Canada, Global
  250. Permanent Peace Movement (PPM) – Lebanon
  251. Plan International – Global
  252. Plan International EU Office – Belgium, Global
  253. Planet Ally – Australia, Global
  254. Plateforme des femmes pour la paix en Casamance (PFPC) – Senegal
  255. Population Institute – United States
  256. Population Media Center (PMC) – United States, Global
  257. Professional Association of Legal Women – Morocco
  258. Progressive Voice – Myanmar
  259. Punjab Women Collective – India
  260. Queer Hindu Alliance – India
  261. Rafto Foundation for Human Rights – Norway
  262. Raise Your Voice Saint Lucia Inc – Saint Lucia
  263. Reach Out Cameroon NGO (REO) – Cameroon
  264. Red de educación Popular entre Mujeres de América Latina y el Caribe (REPEM LAC) – Bolivia
  265. Red Dot Foundation (RDF) – India, Global
  266. Red Nacional Universitaria por la Equidad de Género en la Educación Superior (RNUEGES) – Colombia
  267. Regional Coalition for Women Human Rights Defenders in MENA (WHRDMENAC) – Spain
  268. Religious of the Sacred Heart of Mary (RSHM NGO) – Global
  269. RESEAU MUSONET MALI (MUSONET) – Mali
  270. Réseau Ressources Naturelles (RRN) – Democratic Republic of the Congo
  271. Общественное движение ЛГБТ “Реверс” (“REVERS” LGBT social movement) – Russia
  272. Rural Women Peace Link (RWPLKenya) – Kenya
  273. Saathi and 1325 Action Group (1325AG) – Nepal
  274. Salam for Democracy and Human Rights (Salam DHR) – United Kingdom, Global
  275. مرصد الصحراء للسلم والديمقراطية وحقوق الانسان (Sahara Observatory for Peace, Democracy and Human Rights (OSPDH) – Morocco
  276. SALVAGINAS Colectiva Ecofeminista – Bolivia
  277. SAUTI YA MAMA MUKONGOMANI (SMM) – Democratic Republic of the Congo
  278. Servicio Desarrollo Rural y Agricultura (SEDRA) – Chile
  279. SEEK Feminist Research Network (SEEK) – Netherlands, Global
  280. Self Awareness Resource and Learning (SARAL) – India
  281. Servicios Ecumenicos para Reconciliacion y Reconstruccion (SERR) – United States
  282. Sex og Politikk, IPPF Norway – Norway
  283. Shoura for Building National Consensus (Shoura BNC) – Jordan
  284. Sierra Leone Action Network on Small Arms (SLANSA) – Sierra Leone
  285. SINDER Universidad Nacional de Colombia (SINDER) – Colombia
  286. Sisters of Charity Federation – United States, Global
  287. Sisters Trust Canada (STC) – Canada, Global
  288. Society for Appraisal and Women Empowerment in Rural Areas (SAWERA) – Pakistan
  289. Society for Conservation and Sustainability of Energy and Environment in Nigeria (SOCSEEN) – Nigeria
  290. Society for Economic, Empowerment and Entrepreneurship Development (SEEED) – Nigeria
  291. Society for Orphan Neglected and Youths (SONY) – India
  292. Society for the Improvement of Rural People (SIRP) – Nigeria
  293. Solidarité Féminine Pour la Paix et le Développement Intégral (SOFEPADI) – Democratic Republic of the Congo
  294. Sonke Gender Justice – South Africa
  295. Soroptimist International – United Kingdom, Global
  296. SOS Center for Youth Capabilities Development – Yemen
  297. Sos Equilibre/Plateforme pour la Paix – Senegal
  298. South Sudan Women with Disability Network (SSWDN) – South Sudan
  299. South-Eastern Women Development Association (SEWODA) – Liberia
  300. Sri Lanka Campaign for Peace and Justice – United Kingdom
  301. Sri-Lanka Doctors for Peace and Development – Sri Lanka
  302. Stichting Molukse Vrouwen Raad (MVR) – Netherlands
  303. Strategic Initiative for Women in the Horn of Africa (SIHA Network) – Uganda
  304. Success Capital Organisation – Botswana
  305. Support for Women in Governance Organization (SWIGO) – South Sudan
  306. Support Trust for Africa Development – Netherlands
  307. Swedish Women’s Lobby (SWL) – Sweden
  308. SYNERGIE DES FEMMES POUR LES VICTIMES DES VIOLENCES SEXUELLES (SFVS) – Democratic Republic of the Congo
  309. Syrian Center for Media and Freedom of Expression (SCM) – France
  310. التجمع النسوي السوري (Syrian Feminist Society) (SFS) – Syria
  311. صدى الجنوب السوري (Syrian South Echo) – Syria
  312. مركز تفوق الإستشاري للتنمية (Tafawuq Consulting Center for Development) (TFCCD) – Bahrain
  313. Tanggol Bayi – Philippines
  314. TERRE DES FEMMES – Menschenrechte für die Frau e.V. (TDF) – Germany
  315. The Center of International Humanitarian Law & Human Rights (CIHLHR) – Yemen, Global
  316. The Gender Security Project (GSP) – India
  317. The Hunger Project – United States, Global
  318. The Kvinna till Kvinna Foundation – Sweden, Global
  319. The Norwegian Human Rights Fund (NHRF) – Norway, Global
  320. المنظمة اليمنية للدفاع عن حقوق الانسان والحريات الديمقراطية (The Yemeni Organization for the Defense of Human Rights and Democratic Freedoms) – Yemen
  321. Titi Foundation – South Sudan
  322. TMB Consulting International – United States
  323. Trócaire – Ireland, Global
  324. Ukrainian Association for Research in Women’s History (UARWH) – Ukraine
  325. United Against Inhumanity (UAI) – Global
  326. United Children Integrated Development Action Uganda (UNCIDA) – Uganda
  327. United Stateless (USL) – United States
  328. University Youth Foundation for Development (UYFD) – Yemen
  329. Vision GRAM-International (VGI) – Canada, Global
  330. Vita Books – Kenya
  331. VIVAT International (VI) – United States, Global
  332. West Africa Network for Peacebuilding (WANEP) – Niger
  333. War Stories Peace Stories (WSPS) – United States, Global
  334. “WE” Network for WHRDS – United Kingdom
  335. West Africa Citizen Think Tank (WATHI) – Senegal
  336. Widows for Peace through Democracy (WPD) – United Kingdom, Global
  337. WILPF-Centrafrique (WILPF-CAR) – Central African Republic
  338. WO=MEN Dutch Gender Platform – Netherlands
  339. وجود للأمن الإنساني (Wogood for Human Security) (WHS) – Yemen
  340. Woman Advancement for Economic and Leadership Empowerment in Africa Foundation (WAELE) – Nigeria
  341. Women 4Nonviolence (W4NV) – Norway
  342. Women Against Violence and Expediency Handling Initiative (WAVEHI) – Nigeria
  343. Women and Children Initiatives Inc (WCI) – Liberia
  344. Women and Children Legal Research Foundation (WCLRF) – Afghanistan
  345. Women Cross DMZ (WCDMZ) – Uganda
  346. Women Deliver – United States
  347. Women Engage for a Common Future (WECF) – Netherlands, Global
  348. Women for Lebanon (WNLB) – Lebanon
  349. Women for Peace and Democracy Nepal (WPD) – Nepal
  350. Women for Women International – United Kingdom
  351. Women Fund Azerbaijan (WFA) – Azerbaijan
  352. Women Graduates-USA (WG-USA) – United States
  353. Women in Adult and Vocational Education (WAVE) – Australia
  354. Women NGOs Secretariat of Liberia (WONGOSOL) – Liberia
  355. Women Now for Development (WND) – Syria
  356. المجموعات النسوية السياسية و المدنية (Women of Sudanese Civic and Political Groups) (MANSAM) – Sudan
  357. Women Peacebuilders Network (WOPEN) – Cameroon
  358. Women Peacekeepers-Philippines (WePeace) – Philippines
  359. Women Pillar Alliance (WOPA) – Kenya
  360. وحدة دعم وتمكين المرأة (Women Support Unit) (WSU) – Syria
  361. Women With Disability Self Reliance Foundation (WWDSRF) – Nigeria
  362. Women’s Centre for Legal Aid and Counselling (WCLAC) – Palestine
  363. Women’s Global Network for Reproductive Rights (WGNRR) – Philippines, Global
  364. Women’s Initiatives Network (WIN) – Netherlands, Global
  365. Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom – Aotearoa (WILPF Aotearoa) – New Zealand
  366. Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom Denmark – Denmark
  367. Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom, Ghana (WILPF Ghana) – Ghana
  368. Women’s International Peace Centre – Uganda
  369. Women’s League of Burma (WLB) – Myanmar, Global
  370. Women’s Rights Center (WRC) – Montenegro
  371. Women’s UN Report Network (WUNRN) – United States, Global
  372. World Federalist Movement/Institute for Global Policy (WFM/IGP) – Netherlands, Global
  373. World March of Women (WMW) – Kenya, Global
  374. World Pulse – United States, Global
  375. منظمة مدرسة السلام (Yemen Peace School Organization) (YPS) – Yemen
  376. YGlobal Uganda (YUganda) – Uganda, Global
  377. Youth and Women for Opportunities Uganda (YWOU) – Uganda
  378. Youth Leadership Development Foundation (YLDF) – Yemen
  379. Youth Sustainable Development Centre (YSDC) – Eswatini
  380. Zonta International – United States, Global
Human Rights Watch
© Copyright, Human Rights Watch

