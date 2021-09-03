Afghanistan + 5 more
2021 Open Letter to Permanent Representatives to the United Nations in advance of the annual Open Debate on Women, Peace and Security
Attachments
2021 Joint NGO letter in advance of the annual UN Security Council Open Debate on Women, Peace and Security
Dear Ambassadors,
The Women, Peace and Security (WPS) agenda is, at its heart, an agenda led by civil society, who, in partnership with Member States and the UN, lobbied for the adoption of Resolution 1325 (2000). At this year’s Open Debate on Women, Peace and Security, we ask you to stand with the women human rights defenders (WHRDs), peacebuilders, advocates for gender equality and other civil society leaders who play a critical role in advancing our common goal of peace, human rights and gender justice, yet are under relentless attack for doing so.
To be a woman today in many parts of the world, particularly in a conflict zone, means having to choose between fighting for your rights, or fighting for your life.
We are deeply concerned by the crisis in Afghanistan and the plight of the many Afghan women civil society leaders, peacebuilders, human rights defenders (HRDs) and journalists at grave risk, who have either been forced to flee or remain trapped in the country since the Taliban took power. Afghan women have courageously and tirelessly fought for their rights for decades, despite conflict, deeply-rooted discrimination, corruption and poverty — they are now under threat from a regime that has an extensive record of brutality and repression of women’s rights. In recent months, women leaders, activists and journalists have been targeted and prevented from fully exercising their right to participate in all spheres of public and political life in areas under Taliban control. Women who are, or are perceived to be, lesbian or bisexual face additional risks of persecution.
Women human rights defenders in other conflict zones fare little better. In Myanmar, the women who led protests against the coup by the Tatmadaw in February this year are fighting against both the military and patriarchy. They have been detained, tortured and sexually abused for standing up for human rights and democracy, all while continuing to hold leading roles in the resistance movement. In Colombia, HRDs, especially Afro-descendant, Indigenous and LGBTIQ activists, are at heightened risk of gender-based violence for defending their rights, their land and their communities. Yemeni activists have warned that retaliation against women for participating in political life has reached unprecedented levels. South Sudanese defenders and peacebuilders both within and outside the country face routine targeting and surveillance. Palestinian WHRDs who criticize the Israeli occupation regularly face violence, raids, judicial harassment, arrest, assault and movement restrictions for carrying out their work.
This is why they need your support.
Threats and attacks against all HRDs and peacebuilders, wherever they occur, are unacceptable. They deter women and other advocates for gender equality from participation and leadership, especially those from marginalized communities, who must already overcome many other barriers to entering public life. Combined with the already devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic for women, adolescents and girls, attacks are likely to further push women leaders back into the home, reversing decades of hard-won progress on gender equality and women’s rights.
The Security Council has repeatedly recognized civil society, particularly women’s groups, as crucial actors in conflict situations. As recently as 2019, the Security Council called upon Member States to put in place measures to protect women civil society and strongly encouraged States to create a safe and enabling environment for all those who protect and promote human rights, women leaders, peacebuilders and other advocates for gender equality, to enable them to carry out their work independently, and to address threats and attacks against them.
Yet attacks continue unabated, and protection of WHRDs and women peacebuilders remains one of the starkest gaps in the Security Council’s implementation of the WPS agenda.
The Security Council has to date failed to address the root causes of this issue or mount an effective response when attacks against civil society occur. In addition, women civil society representatives invited to address the Security Council are increasingly facing backlash following their briefings. They already risk their lives to serve their communities — they should not face further retaliation for engaging with the UN or calling for the international community’s support.
Security Council members must consistently and publicly defend the space, voices and legitimacy of civil society, HRDs and peacebuilders, and condemn any attacks against them. Equally, both the UN and Member States have a duty to respond more effectively to reprisals against civil society who brief the Security Council. The solution is not fewer women civil society briefers, but more support to ensure they can brief safely. At present, few practical resources are available in urgent, life-threatening individual cases of defenders at risk, and the responsibility of providing protective measures falls largely on other civil society organizations. This represents a critical protection gap that both States and the UN must work with civil society to urgently address.
Women’s agency, in all spheres, must not be sacrificed in the name of protection, but actively supported through concrete efforts to ensure they can fully participate. To this end, we call on all Member States, the UN and international leaders to prioritize, resource and actively support the full, equal and meaningful participation of women, in all their diversity, in all aspects of peace and security. Women’s full, equal and meaningful participation in peace processes is the bedrock of Resolution 1325 and already has the overwhelming support of UN leadership, Member States and civil society. We echo the call for the UN to “lead by example,” and make women’s formal and direct participation a requirement across all peace processes it supports. To do so would send an unequivocal message to all parties that women have an equal right to participate, and that any attacks against them for doing so will not be tolerated.
In conclusion, we urge all Member States to:
- Immediately stop intimidation, attacks or reprisals against all HRDs, including WHRDs, peacebuilders and civil society leaders; and ensure accountability of perpetrators when such acts occur.
- Prevent threats and violence against WHRDs, women peacebuilders, civil society leaders and other advocates for gender equality, and elevate their role in promoting peace and human rights.
- Call on Secretary-General António Guterres to ensure that all UN staff understand and champion the important work of diverse women peacebuilders and WHRDs and provide all necessary protection and support to those at risk or who have faced reprisals. This includes ensuring that rapid, flexible and targeted resources for women civil society at risk are available, collaborating with civil society to conduct risk assessments and respond to reprisals, and establishing clear protocols for how UN entities are required to respond in individual cases.
- Urge Assistant Secretary-General for Human Rights Ilze Brands Kehris to use her leadership role on reprisals to elevate the issue of attacks against diverse WHRDs, peacebuilders and civil society leaders by regularly issuing public statements and briefing the Security Council and the Informal Expert Group on Women Peace and Security, as well as other relevant stakeholders, to raise awareness about broader trends as well as, where appropriate, the status of specific cases,; and to ensure that her office leads coordination with other relevant UN entities to avert harm, provide support and follow up on individual cases.
- Ensure that all peace operations are fully resourced and empowered, including through strengthened partnerships with civil society, to monitor, report on and provide practical, gender-responsive support to all HRDs and peacebuilders at risk, including individuals at risk of reprisal related to engagement with the UN system.
- Ensure women civil society representatives continue to regularly brief the Security Council during all relevant discussions, including country-specific meetings in line with Resolution 2242 (2015); that they are selected and supported by their peers in non-governmental organizations; and that their recommendations are acted upon by Security Council members.
More than 20 years after the adoption of Resolution 1325, we are deeply troubled by the backlash against WHRDs, women peacebuilders and other civil society leaders, and the slow implementation of the WPS agenda. Today, we call on the Security Council, UN leadership and Member States to respect and protect those at the heart of the WPS agenda — WHRDs, women peacebuilders and civil society leaders — and to defend their right to continue their work, free of fear of reprisal, harassment or abuse. There can be no just and durable peace without WHRDs and peacebuilders.
Sincerely,
- NGO Working Group on Women, Peace and Security (NGOWG) – Global
- Amnesty International (AI) – United Kingdom, Global
- Center for Reproductive Rights (CRR) – United States, Global
- Consortium on Gender, Security and Human Rights (CGSHR) – United States, Global
- Cordaid – Netherlands, Global
- Global Justice Center (GJC) – United States, Global
- Global Network of Women Peacebuilders (GNWP) – United States, Global
- Global Partnership for the Prevention of Armed Conflict (GPPAC) – Netherlands, Global
- Human Rights Watch (HRW) – United States, Global
- International Alert (IA) – United Kingdom, Global
- MADRE – United States, Global
- Nobel Women’s Initiative (NWI) – Canada, Global
- OutRight Action International – United States, Global
- Refugees International (RI) – United States, Global
- Women Enabled International (WEI) – United States, Global
- Women’s Refugee Commission (WRC) – Global
- Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom (WILPF) – Global
- “The Awakening” – Pakistan
- 1325 Network Finland – Finland
- منظمة عبس التنموية للمرأة والطفل (Abs Development for Woman and Child) (ADO) – Yemen
- ACT for SOCIETY Center (AfS) – Albania, Global
- Action for Girls and Women Survival (AGWOMSUR) – Liberia
- Action on Armed Violence (AOAV) – UK, Global
- Action pour le Développement de l’initiative Locale (ADILO) – Mali
- Actions Jeunes et Femmes pour le Développement Durable (AJFDD) – Mali
- Actions pour la Lutte Contre les Injustices Sociales (ALCIS) – Democratic Republic of the Congo
- African Indigenous Women Empowerment (AIWE) – South Sudan
- Afrihealth Optonet Association (CSOs Network) – Nigeria
- Aid Organization – Bangladesh
- Aisling Swaine, Professor of Gender Studies, School of Social Policy, Social Work and Social Justice, University College Dublin – Ireland
- Alliance Congolaise pour les Foyers et Combustibles Améliorés (ACFCA) – Democratic Republic of the Congo
- Alliance for Women and Children Development (AWACD) – Liberia
- منتدى المحبة والسلام للطلبة والشباب (ALmahabba Wes Salam Forum for Students and Youth) (MWSY) – Iraq
- مؤسسة السناء لحقوق الانسان (Al-Sanaa Foundation for Human Rights) (ASFHR) – Iraq
- Amal Chariot Foundation (ACF) – South Sudan
- Arab Women Network for Parity and Solidarity (Tha’era) – Egypt
- Asia Pacific Network of Refugees (APNOR) – Australia, Global
- Asian Bridge India – India
- Asociacion de genero por la paridad – Argentina
- Asociación de Trabajadoras a Domicilio y de Maquila (ATRAHDOM) – Guatemala
- ASOCIACION MUTUAL N UEVA SIGLO XXI – Argentina
- Associação Caboverdiana de Luta contra violência Baseado no Género (ACLCVBG) – Cape Verde
- Association Gender, Security, Peace (AGSP) – Albania
- Association de Lutte Contre les Violences Sexuelles et Appui à la Promotion du Développement Durable (ALUCOVIS-APDD) – Burundi
- Association Dea Dia (ADD) – Serbia
- Association Development by Young People (ADYP) – Burkina Faso
- Association du Developpement et de la promotion de Droit de l’Homme (ADPDH) – Mauritania
- Association Femmes et Initiatives pour le Développement (FID) – Mali
- Association For Promotion Sustainable Development – India
- Association for the welfare of women and indigenous people – Cameroon
- Association Herasun – Mali
- Association Musow Démé Ton (AMDT) – Mali
- Association of World Citizens (AWC) – France, Global
- Association Promotion Féminine Gaoua (APFG) – Burkina Faso
- Australian Lawyers for Human Rights (ALHR) – Australia
- Australian National University (ANU) – Australia
- Baghdad Women Association (BWA) – Iraq
- Bahrain Center for Human Rights – Bahrain
- بيتي أنا بيتك (Baite Ana Baytac) (BAB) – Syria
- Bamendankwe Rural Development Women Organisation (BARUDWO) – Cameroon
- Building Blocks for Peace Foundation (BBFORPEACE) – Nigeria
- Bureau d’études sur l’implication des femmes dans les ODD d’ici 2030 (BEIF-ODD2030) – Democratic Republic of the Congo
- Burundian Women for Peace and Development (BWPD) – Burundi
- Cadire Cameroon Association (CADIRE) – Cameroon
- Cairo Institute for Human Rights Studies (CIHRS) – Tunisia
- Cameroon Youth Economic Forum (CAMYEF) – Cameroon
- Canaan Project – Friedensfestival Berlin – Palestine
- Cedar Seed Foundation (CSF) – Nigeria
- Center for Migration, Gender, and Justice (CMGJ) – Global
- Center for Peace Education, Miriam College – Philippines
- Center for Security and Peace Albania (CSPA) – Albania
- Center for strengthening community voices (CSCOV) – South Sudan
- Center for Women’s Global Leadership (CWGL) – United States, Global
- Center to Assist and Protect Child Rights of Nepal (CAPCRON) – Nepal
- Centre for Social and Gender Research “New Life” – Ukraine
- Центр Женщина и Современный Мир (Center Women and Modern World) (CWMW) – Azerbaijan
- CENTRO MUJERES A.C. – Mexico
- Centro Studi Difesa Civile APS (CSDC) – Italy
- CHIKKA FEDERATION OF INDIA – India
- Christian Aid – United Kingdom, Global
- CIVICUS – Global
- CNCD-11.11.11 – Belgium
- Coalition for Action on 1325 (CoACT) – Uganda
- Colectivo Género y Teología para el Desarrollo – Bolivia
- Collectif Femmes engagées comoriennes de France (CFECF) – France
- Colombia Diversa – Colombia
- Commission Episcopale Justice et Paix (CEJP-RCA) – Central African Republic
- Common Effort Organization (CE) – Lebanon
- Community Development Association (CDA) – Sudan
- Concern for Community Resources Development (CCRD) – Tanzania
- Conciliation Resources – United Kingdom, Global
- Congregation of Our Lady of Charity of Good Shepherd (CNDCB) – Italy
- Congregation of the Sisters of St. Joseph of Peace (CSJP) – United States
- Congregations of St. Joseph – United States, Global
- Cooperativa Autogestionaria de Servicios Profesionales para la Solidaridad Social R.L (CoopeSoliDar R.L) – Costa Rica
- Coordinadora de la Mujer – Bolivia
- Coordination Nationale des Associations des Jeunes pour la lutte contre le Sida (CONAJELUS) – Chad
- Corporación Ágoras – Colombia
- Corporación de Apoyo a Comunidades Populares (CODACOP) – Colombia
- Corporación de Investigación y acción social y económica (CIASE) – Colombia
- Counselling Line for Women and Girls (CLWG) – Albania
- CRAM-CRAM – Mali
- Crown The Woman (CREW) – South Sudan
- CWIN Nepal – Nepal
- Défis & Objectifs Centrafrique (DOC) – Central African Republic
- منظمة المرأة الديمقراطية (Democratic Women Organization) – Iraq
- ديموس (Demos) – Syria
- Derechos Humanos y Medio Ambiente (DHUMA) – Peru
- Dochas – Ireland
- Dominican Leadership Conference (DLC) – United States, Global
- Dynamique des Femmes pour la bonne Gouvernance (DYFEGOU) – Democratic Republic of the Congo
- Echoes of Women in Africa Initiatives (ECOWA) – Nigeria
- Egyptian Initiative for Personal Rights (EIPR) – Egypt
- EKTA Resource Center for Women – India
- Equality Fund – Canada, Global
- Equality Now – United States, Global
- Equidad de Género, Ciudadanía, Trabajo y Familia – Mexico
- Equity Watch Initiative (E-WIN) – Nigeria
- EVE Organization for Women Development (EVE) – South Sudan
- Farmers and Herders Initiative for Peace and Development (FHIPD) – Nigeria
- Faudar Rural Educational Society for Harijans – India
- FeminismoINC – Venezuela
- Feminist for Peace Rights and Justice Centre (FPRJC) Kenya
- Feminist Humanitarian Network (FHN) – Global
- Feminist Majority Foundation (FMF) – United States, Global
- Femmes Droits et developpement en Afrique/MALI (WILDAF/MALI) – Mali
- Femmes en Action Tosangana (FAT) – Democratic Republic of the Congo
- Femmes et Droits Humains (F&DH-Mali) – Mali
- International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA CAMEROON) – Cameroon
- Finn Church Aid (FCA) – Finland, Global
- Focus Development Association (FDA) – Madagascar
- FOKUS – Forum for Women and Development – Norway, Global
- Fond pour les femmes Congolaises (FFC) – Democratic Republic of the Congo
- Fondazione Proclade Internazionale-onlus (FPI) – Italy
- Foro de Mujeres del Mercosur – Argentina
- Forum of Federations – Canada, Global
- Franciscans International – Switzerland, Global
- Frauennetzwerk für Frieden e.V. – Germany
- Front Line Defenders (FLD) – Global
- Frontiers for Peace and Development in Africa (FPDA) – Uganda
- Fundacion Arcoiris por el respeto a la diversidad sexual (FARDS) – Mexico
- Fundación Unidas: Mujeres Construyendo Tejido Social – Colombia
- Gbowee Peace Foundation Africa-USA (GPFA-USA) – United States, Liberia
- Gender Action for Peace and Security (GAPS) – United Kingdom, Global
- Gender-Center Moldova – Republic of Moldova
- Generation Equality Youth Task Force (YTF) – Global
- Ghana Centre for Education, Training & Research (GhacetarNGO) – Ghana
- غصن الزيتون للشباب (Ghasin Al-Zation Organization for Youth) (GZY) – Iraq
- Girl, Peace and Security – Indonesia
- Global Campaign for Equal Nationality Rights (GCENR) – United States, Global
- Global Centre for the Responsibility to Protect (GCR2P) – United States
- Global Exchange – United States
- Global Fund for Women – United States
- Global Independent Refugee Women Leaders (GIRWL) – Global
- Global South Coalition for Dignified Menstruation (GSCDM) – Nepal, Global
- Global Sunrise Productions Inc. – Canada, Global
- Global Woman P.E.A.C.E. Foundation (GWPF) – United States, Global
- Global Women’s Institute (GWI) – United States
- Good Living Initiative (GLIN) – Nigeria
- Graduate Women International (GWI) – Global
- Graduate Women New Zealand (GWNZ) – New Zealand
- Gramin Punarnirman Sansthan (GPS) – India
- Grassroots Women Initiative Network (GWIN) – Kenya
- Haus of Khameleon (HK) – Fiji
- Heartland Alliance International (HAI) – United States
- مركز الخليل المجتمعي لتعليم الشباب و الكبار (Hebron Community Center for Youth and Adult Education) (HCCYAE) – Palestine
- Hope for Her (HFH) – South Sudan
- Hope for Peoples – Sudan
- Human Rights Advocates (HRA) – United States, Global
- Human Rights Institute of South Africa (HURISA) – South Africa
- Human Rights Research and Education Centre, University of Ottawa (HRREC) – Canada
- I CAN South Sudan (ICSS) – Uganda
- Impact: Center against Human Trafficking and Sexual Violence in Conflict – Netherlands
- Impunity Watch (IW) – Netherlands
- Institute of the Blessed Virgin Mary – Loreto Generalate (IBVM UN NGO) – Italy
- Instituto de Enseñanza para el Desarrollo Sostenible (IEPADES) – Guatemala
- Общественная организация «Взаимодействие» (Interaction) – Republic of Moldova
- Interfaith Diversity Network of West Africa (IDNOWA) – Ghana
- Internasjonal kvinneliga for fred og frihet (IKFF) (WILPF Norway) – Norway
- International Action Network for Gender Equity & Law (IANGEL) – United States, Global
- International Center for Multigenerational Legacies of Trauma (ICMGLT) – United States, Global
- International Center for Research on Women (ICRW) – United States, Global
- International Civil Society Action Network (ICAN) – United States, Global
- International Peace Bureau (IPB) – Germany
- International Planned Parenthood Federation (IPPF) – Global
- International Planned Parenthood Federation/Western Hemisphere Region (IPPFWHR) – United States
- International Presentation Association (IPA) – Ireland, Global
- International Service for Human Rights (ISHR) – Switzerland, Global
- Интерсекциональная феминистская квир инициатива “Сила равенства” (Intersectional feminist queer initiative “The Power of Equality”) – Russia
- Iraqi Al-Amal Association – Iraq
- Iraqi Women Network (IWN) – Iraq
- Irish Peace and Conflict Network – Ireland
- Itach-Maaki – Women Lawyers for Social Justice (IM) – Israel
- Jewish Women International (JWI) – United States
- Jusoor Center for Studies and Development (Jusoor Libya) – Libya
- Just Like My Child Foundation (JLMC) – Uganda
- Justice Coalition of Religious (JCoR) – United States, Global
- U.L.U.-Women and Development (KULU) – Denmark
- Kennedy Institute Peacebuilding Group (KIPG) – Ireland, Global
- Khulumani Support Group (KSG) – South Africa
- KONETA – United States
- Korea Women’s Alliance (KWA) – South Korea
- Last Mile4D (LM4D) – United States, Global
- Professor Laura J. Shepherd, FHEA, ARC Future Fellow, Co-Director of the UKRI GCRF Gender, Justice and Security Hub – United Kingdom
- Ligue pour la solidarité Congolaise (LSC) – Democratic Republic of the Congo
- Ligue Tchadienne des Droits de l’Homme (LTDH) – Chad
- Lutheran World Federation (LWF) – Switzerland, Global
- Madhok Foundation – India
- Manusher Jonno Foundation (MJF) – Bangladesh
- MARYKNOLL Sisters Japan – Japan
- Maryknoll Sisters of St. Dominic, Inc. – United States, Global
- منظمة مزايا النسائية (MAZAYA Women) – Syria
- MenEngage Global Alliance – Global
- Mercy International Association (MIA-Global Action) – Ireland, Global
- Midlands State University – Zimbabwe
- Mother of Hope Cameroon (MOHCAM) – Cameroon
- Movement for Rural Development Organization (MRDO) – Pakistan
- Muwatin Media Network – United Kingdom
- Namibia Diverse Women’s Association (NDWA) – Namibia
- National Council of Jewish Women Australia – Australia
- National Organization for Women (NOW) – United States
- National Organization for Women Sierra Leone – Sierra Leone
- تيار التوافق الوطني (National Reconciliation Movement) (NRM) – Yemen
- National Women’s Council of Ireland (NWC) – Ireland
- Nationality for All (NFA) – Australia
- Network of Disabled Women (NDW) – Nigeria
- New Women Connectors (NWC) – Netherlands , Global
- North American Climate, Conservation and Environment (NACCE) – United States
- North American Men Engage Network (NAMEN) – Other
- Observatoire Kisal – France, Global
- Observatorio de Género y Equidad – Chile
- Oganizacion Pana africana de mulheres, OPM (PAWO) – Angola
- منظمة اللاعنف بالصحراء الغربية (Organization of Nonviolence) (NOVA) – Algeria
- Ohaha Family Foundation – Nigeria
- ONG ADOKA – Côte d’Ivoire
- ONGDH Forum de la Femme Ménagère (FORFEM) – Democratic Republic of the Congo
- Pacific Women’s Watch (NZ) (PWW(NZ)) – New Zealand
- Partners West Africa Sénégal (PWA Sénégal) – Senegal
- Pathways for Women’s Empowerment and Development (PaWED – Cameroon
- PAX – Netherlands, Global
- Pax Christi International (PCI) – Belgium, Global
- Pax Christi Philippines – Philippines
- Pax Christi USA (PCUSA) – United States
- PCAsia – Cambodia
- Peace and Development Network Trust (PeaceNet-Kenya) – Kenya
- Peace Direct – United Kingdom, Global
- Peace is Loud – United States, Global
- Peace Movement Aotearoa – New Zealand
- Peace Track Initiative (PTI) – Canada, Global
- Permanent Peace Movement (PPM) – Lebanon
- Plan International – Global
- Plan International EU Office – Belgium, Global
- Planet Ally – Australia, Global
- Plateforme des femmes pour la paix en Casamance (PFPC) – Senegal
- Population Institute – United States
- Population Media Center (PMC) – United States, Global
- Professional Association of Legal Women – Morocco
- Progressive Voice – Myanmar
- Punjab Women Collective – India
- Queer Hindu Alliance – India
- Rafto Foundation for Human Rights – Norway
- Raise Your Voice Saint Lucia Inc – Saint Lucia
- Reach Out Cameroon NGO (REO) – Cameroon
- Red de educación Popular entre Mujeres de América Latina y el Caribe (REPEM LAC) – Bolivia
- Red Dot Foundation (RDF) – India, Global
- Red Nacional Universitaria por la Equidad de Género en la Educación Superior (RNUEGES) – Colombia
- Regional Coalition for Women Human Rights Defenders in MENA (WHRDMENAC) – Spain
- Religious of the Sacred Heart of Mary (RSHM NGO) – Global
- RESEAU MUSONET MALI (MUSONET) – Mali
- Réseau Ressources Naturelles (RRN) – Democratic Republic of the Congo
- Общественное движение ЛГБТ “Реверс” (“REVERS” LGBT social movement) – Russia
- Rural Women Peace Link (RWPLKenya) – Kenya
- Saathi and 1325 Action Group (1325AG) – Nepal
- Salam for Democracy and Human Rights (Salam DHR) – United Kingdom, Global
- مرصد الصحراء للسلم والديمقراطية وحقوق الانسان (Sahara Observatory for Peace, Democracy and Human Rights (OSPDH) – Morocco
- SALVAGINAS Colectiva Ecofeminista – Bolivia
- SAUTI YA MAMA MUKONGOMANI (SMM) – Democratic Republic of the Congo
- Servicio Desarrollo Rural y Agricultura (SEDRA) – Chile
- SEEK Feminist Research Network (SEEK) – Netherlands, Global
- Self Awareness Resource and Learning (SARAL) – India
- Servicios Ecumenicos para Reconciliacion y Reconstruccion (SERR) – United States
- Sex og Politikk, IPPF Norway – Norway
- Shoura for Building National Consensus (Shoura BNC) – Jordan
- Sierra Leone Action Network on Small Arms (SLANSA) – Sierra Leone
- SINDER Universidad Nacional de Colombia (SINDER) – Colombia
- Sisters of Charity Federation – United States, Global
- Sisters Trust Canada (STC) – Canada, Global
- Society for Appraisal and Women Empowerment in Rural Areas (SAWERA) – Pakistan
- Society for Conservation and Sustainability of Energy and Environment in Nigeria (SOCSEEN) – Nigeria
- Society for Economic, Empowerment and Entrepreneurship Development (SEEED) – Nigeria
- Society for Orphan Neglected and Youths (SONY) – India
- Society for the Improvement of Rural People (SIRP) – Nigeria
- Solidarité Féminine Pour la Paix et le Développement Intégral (SOFEPADI) – Democratic Republic of the Congo
- Sonke Gender Justice – South Africa
- Soroptimist International – United Kingdom, Global
- SOS Center for Youth Capabilities Development – Yemen
- Sos Equilibre/Plateforme pour la Paix – Senegal
- South Sudan Women with Disability Network (SSWDN) – South Sudan
- South-Eastern Women Development Association (SEWODA) – Liberia
- Sri Lanka Campaign for Peace and Justice – United Kingdom
- Sri-Lanka Doctors for Peace and Development – Sri Lanka
- Stichting Molukse Vrouwen Raad (MVR) – Netherlands
- Strategic Initiative for Women in the Horn of Africa (SIHA Network) – Uganda
- Success Capital Organisation – Botswana
- Support for Women in Governance Organization (SWIGO) – South Sudan
- Support Trust for Africa Development – Netherlands
- Swedish Women’s Lobby (SWL) – Sweden
- SYNERGIE DES FEMMES POUR LES VICTIMES DES VIOLENCES SEXUELLES (SFVS) – Democratic Republic of the Congo
- Syrian Center for Media and Freedom of Expression (SCM) – France
- التجمع النسوي السوري (Syrian Feminist Society) (SFS) – Syria
- صدى الجنوب السوري (Syrian South Echo) – Syria
- مركز تفوق الإستشاري للتنمية (Tafawuq Consulting Center for Development) (TFCCD) – Bahrain
- Tanggol Bayi – Philippines
- TERRE DES FEMMES – Menschenrechte für die Frau e.V. (TDF) – Germany
- The Center of International Humanitarian Law & Human Rights (CIHLHR) – Yemen, Global
- The Gender Security Project (GSP) – India
- The Hunger Project – United States, Global
- The Kvinna till Kvinna Foundation – Sweden, Global
- The Norwegian Human Rights Fund (NHRF) – Norway, Global
- المنظمة اليمنية للدفاع عن حقوق الانسان والحريات الديمقراطية (The Yemeni Organization for the Defense of Human Rights and Democratic Freedoms) – Yemen
- Titi Foundation – South Sudan
- TMB Consulting International – United States
- Trócaire – Ireland, Global
- Ukrainian Association for Research in Women’s History (UARWH) – Ukraine
- United Against Inhumanity (UAI) – Global
- United Children Integrated Development Action Uganda (UNCIDA) – Uganda
- United Stateless (USL) – United States
- University Youth Foundation for Development (UYFD) – Yemen
- Vision GRAM-International (VGI) – Canada, Global
- Vita Books – Kenya
- VIVAT International (VI) – United States, Global
- West Africa Network for Peacebuilding (WANEP) – Niger
- War Stories Peace Stories (WSPS) – United States, Global
- “WE” Network for WHRDS – United Kingdom
- West Africa Citizen Think Tank (WATHI) – Senegal
- Widows for Peace through Democracy (WPD) – United Kingdom, Global
- WILPF-Centrafrique (WILPF-CAR) – Central African Republic
- WO=MEN Dutch Gender Platform – Netherlands
- وجود للأمن الإنساني (Wogood for Human Security) (WHS) – Yemen
- Woman Advancement for Economic and Leadership Empowerment in Africa Foundation (WAELE) – Nigeria
- Women 4Nonviolence (W4NV) – Norway
- Women Against Violence and Expediency Handling Initiative (WAVEHI) – Nigeria
- Women and Children Initiatives Inc (WCI) – Liberia
- Women and Children Legal Research Foundation (WCLRF) – Afghanistan
- Women Cross DMZ (WCDMZ) – Uganda
- Women Deliver – United States
- Women Engage for a Common Future (WECF) – Netherlands, Global
- Women for Lebanon (WNLB) – Lebanon
- Women for Peace and Democracy Nepal (WPD) – Nepal
- Women for Women International – United Kingdom
- Women Fund Azerbaijan (WFA) – Azerbaijan
- Women Graduates-USA (WG-USA) – United States
- Women in Adult and Vocational Education (WAVE) – Australia
- Women NGOs Secretariat of Liberia (WONGOSOL) – Liberia
- Women Now for Development (WND) – Syria
- المجموعات النسوية السياسية و المدنية (Women of Sudanese Civic and Political Groups) (MANSAM) – Sudan
- Women Peacebuilders Network (WOPEN) – Cameroon
- Women Peacekeepers-Philippines (WePeace) – Philippines
- Women Pillar Alliance (WOPA) – Kenya
- وحدة دعم وتمكين المرأة (Women Support Unit) (WSU) – Syria
- Women With Disability Self Reliance Foundation (WWDSRF) – Nigeria
- Women’s Centre for Legal Aid and Counselling (WCLAC) – Palestine
- Women’s Global Network for Reproductive Rights (WGNRR) – Philippines, Global
- Women’s Initiatives Network (WIN) – Netherlands, Global
- Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom – Aotearoa (WILPF Aotearoa) – New Zealand
- Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom Denmark – Denmark
- Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom, Ghana (WILPF Ghana) – Ghana
- Women’s International Peace Centre – Uganda
- Women’s League of Burma (WLB) – Myanmar, Global
- Women’s Rights Center (WRC) – Montenegro
- Women’s UN Report Network (WUNRN) – United States, Global
- World Federalist Movement/Institute for Global Policy (WFM/IGP) – Netherlands, Global
- World March of Women (WMW) – Kenya, Global
- World Pulse – United States, Global
- منظمة مدرسة السلام (Yemen Peace School Organization) (YPS) – Yemen
- YGlobal Uganda (YUganda) – Uganda, Global
- Youth and Women for Opportunities Uganda (YWOU) – Uganda
- Youth Leadership Development Foundation (YLDF) – Yemen
- Youth Sustainable Development Centre (YSDC) – Eswatini
- Zonta International – United States, Global
- Human Rights Watch
- © Copyright, Human Rights Watch - 350 Fifth Avenue, 34th Floor New York, NY 10118-3299 USA