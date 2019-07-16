16 Jul 2019

2018-2019 Winterization Programme, Lessons Learned - May 2019

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 31 May 2019
preview
Download PDF (986.93 KB)

Achievements:

UNHCR, together with partners of the Emergency shelter/ NFI cluster, has been providing winterization support to address seasonal vulnerability since 2015. Targeted populations include new conflict-induced and prolonged internally displaced persons (IDPs), recent returnees, refugees, vulnerable host community families and people with specific needs (PSN).

In the winter season of 2018 to 2019, UNHCR provided winterization support to 26,109 households, in coordination with the local authorities and Cluster partners. The assistance was based on the Cluster assessment of winterization needs (USD 200 per household) and the winter severity analysis. The Cluster members applied the same eligibility criteria and coordinated the geographical division to avoid duplication. UNHCR was able to complete the winterization assessment by 31 December 2018, and the disbursement was completed in the first week of January 2019, ensuring vulnerable families received the assistance in a timely manner. This was an important improvement compared to previous winterization programmes.

