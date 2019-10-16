20 Afghan children injured after explosion near school

Save the Children is appalled by yet another attack in Afghanistan, that injured at least 20 innocent children. A truck bomb went off not far from their school in Laghman province.

The children were taken to a hospital where they are being treated for their injuries. Children are much more vulnerable to the effects of explosive weapons, with evidence suggesting they are far more likely than adults to suffer serious blast injuries, with potentially life-long consequences.

Onno van Manen, Save the Children’s Afghanistan Country Director, said: