2 men die as flash flood sweeps homes in Samangan

Monitoring Desk

AIBAK: Two men died after several houses were swept away by a flash flooding in northern Samangan province, an official said.

Rajab Ali Yousafi, Samangan natural disaster management official, told Pajhwok Afghan News the flood hit Karti Sulha, Laraghan, Hussainkhel and Aibak city, the provincial capital, late night.

He said two men died in the disaster and about 60 houses were affected by the flooding.

According to Yousafi, heavy rainfall after five years triggered the flooding in Samangan, damaging crops.

Two days back, floods destroyed crops on thousands of acres of land and caused financial losses to families.

Yousafi urged donor countries to assist the affected people at the earliest.