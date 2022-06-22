2 killed and 28 injured in car explosion in busy Nangarhar market – latest in series of explosive attacks

By Chiara Torelli

On Monday 20 June, two civilians were killed and 23 injured when a vehicle transporting a Taliban district official exploded in a busy market. Five Taliban members were also injured.

A magnetic mine planted in the district health official’s car detonated in the crowded bazaar, in Shinwari’s Ghani Khail district, eastern Nangarhar province. Children were reportedly amongst the casualties.

As of yet, no groups have claimed responsibility for the attack, which local media suggested was targeting the Taliban official.

This was the latest in a series of explosive attacks in the country. Over the weekend, Afghanistan suffered a spate of explosive violence:

On Thursday 16 June, four civilians were injured in a grenade attack in Kunar.

Also on 16 June, four Taliban members were killed in a National Resistance Front (NRF) IED attack on their military vehicle, in Nangarhar.

On Friday 17 June, one civilian was killed and seven injured in an IED explosion at a mosque, in Kunduz. One civilian was also killed, and three injured, when an unexploded mortar shell blew up in Helmand.

On Saturday 18 June, one civilian was killed and seven injured, and one Taliban member was killed, in an attack on a Sikh temple in Kabul. The attack, which involved the use of grenades, firearms, and a car bomb, was later claimed by ISIS.

On 19 June, four civilians were killed by an IED explosion in a car, in Kabul.

In total, between 16-20 June 2022, Afghanistan saw 53 civilian casualties (9 killed and 44 injured), across seven incidents in five regions.

Since January 2022, AOAV has recorded 46 incidents of explosive violence in Afghanistan, as reported in English-language sources. These incidents have reportedly caused 725 civilian casualties (254 killed, 471 injured).

In that time, the majority of incidents for which information about the location was reported have taken place in places of worship (20%), on roads (13%), and in markets (11%). The majority of civilian casualties, 52%, have occurred in places of worship, and 11% in markets.

Since 2010, AOAV has recorded 5, 010 incidents of explosive violence in Afghanistan, which have caused a reported 33, 019 civilian casualties.

The majority of those incidents have been recorded on roads (22%). 10% of recorded incidents have taken place in urban residential areas, 9% in villages, 7% on armed bases, and 2% in public buildings and in markets, respectively.

The majority of recorded civilian casualties have taken place on roads (15%). 12% of civilian casualties have occurred in urban residential areas, 1AOAV’s casualty figures represent the lowest of estimations in terms of the number of people killed and injured by explosive weapon use. In an effort to quantify the explicit harm caused by specific explosive weapons, AOAV solely records incident-specific casualty figures, as reported in English-language media.

0% in places of worship, 10% in public buildings, and 7% in villages.