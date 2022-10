By Chiara Torelli on 30 Sep 2022

19 people were killed and 27 injured on the morning of 30 September, when a suicide attacker blew themselves up outside the Kaaj educational centre, in Kabul’s Dashti-Barchi district. Around 600 people, mostly students, were present at the time. An exam was taking place.

In 2022, AOAV has recorded 6 incidents reported as suicide attacks in Afghanistan, or 8% of the total 80 incidents of explosive violence recorded in Afghanistan this year.