19 ill Children From Germany Returned To Their Home Country After Treatment And Other 90 ill Children Were Transferred

Today, on Thursday, 24th of March 2022 at a press conference 19 severely burnt and broken bones sick children, who were selected in a group of 85 doctors from the German Peace Village after examination and the treatment, they returned to the home country and 90 severely burnt and fractured children, selected by 86 group of doctors from the German Peace Village, were flown to Germany for treatment. Mr. Ghulam Habib Hassam, Director of International Relations, said at the meeting that" the Afghan Red Crescent Society always strives to reach out to patients from needy families in various ways".

It is worth mentioning that the German Peace Village Organization is located in Oberhausen city of Germany. This organization signed a bilateral agreement with the Afghan Red Crescent Society in 1990. Recently this organization have been treated more than 4500 ill children and this process will be continue.