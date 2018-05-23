23 May 2018

16 dead, 38 injured in an exploded car bomb blast at Kandahar

from Frontier Post
Published on 22 May 2018 View Original

KANDAHAR: At least 16 people were killed while more than 38 people were injured when car bomb exploded in Kandahar city.

Security forces discovered an explosive laden vehicle parked in an inn in the Hazrat Jee Baba area of Kandahar city today’s noon but it detonated before it could be defused, said the office of National Directorate of Security (NDS) in Kandahar.

Muhammad Daud Ahmadi, spokesman of Kandahar governor, confirmed that at least 16 people were killed and 38 were injured in the blast, adding most of the victims were civilians.

Sources in Kandahar’s Mirwais Hospital said that 16 dead and 3 injured were brought to them from the site of the blast.Sources said eight military personnel and four children were among the injured.

Security sources, however, put the number of injured at 30 including security men and civilians, adding the vehicle bomb had been prepared by anti-government gunmen to be donated in Eid days.

