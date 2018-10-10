15 Years in Afghanistan--A special report: 2003-2018

Foreword

Since it emerged from over two decades of war 17 years ago, Afghanistan has made steady progress across almost all economic and social sectors: girls are going to school again, all ethnic groups are being given equal rights, and power grids are up and running in much of the country. Unfortunately, many of these development gains have also been quickly lost due to continuing civil unrest, which is destroying infrastructure and preventing both national and international development staff from doing much-needed work in many parts of the country.

This oscillating pattern of development is supported by Afghanistan's Human Development Index score: it has steadily grown since 2002 but Afghanistan's overall ranking has gone down. This means that while Afghanistan is improving, other least-developed countries are improving faster. For a country that used to be the top in the region in many sectors before war broke out in 1979, this trend is dismaying. And for those of us who work in and care deeply about Afghanistan, this pattern is something we urgently want to change.

Agriculture is, and can continue to be, the foundation for that change. Agriculture and livestock have always been the backbone of Afghanistan's livelihoods and economy, and that shows in the diversity of excellent products produced here, from healthy yogurts, to delectable grapes, to world-renowned rugs. It also shows in the faces of the people of Afghanistan, who beam with pride when they talk about the abundant produce, skillful artistry and agricultural landscapes of their beautiful country. And because agriculture is so key to the success of this country, FAO, with generous support from the international community, has allocated resources accordingly and supports over 250 staff, mostly national, currently hard at work.

Afghanistan became a member of FAO in 1949, and since that time, FAO has been working in Afghanistan nearly continuously. The projects FAO has implemented, as this report will tell you, have always evolved in response to government priorities and national needs.

They have ranged from months-long projects to help farmers avoid acute food insecurity, to decade-long projects to build a dairy private sector. The projects have cut across all agricultural sectors, but common themes uniting them all have been full community involvement, women's empowerment, and responding first to those people most in need. As the country's population grows, and climate change progresses, we know FAO programming will continue to respond to Afghanistan's changing needs. For one, a move towards improved value chains, private sector development, community resilience, and technology transfer is already in progress.

This report reflects the highlights of the past 15 years of FAO programming in country. With over 400 projects implemented in that time - on normative, development and resilience building - this report could not possibly detail them all. However, the FAO Afghanistan team came together to recommend some of the most impactful projects, some of the most long-term, and some of the most technically or socially innovative that we have implemented over the past decade-and-a-half.

And, like all things in life, not every effort is a success, but every effort is a growing experience, for both FAO and for Afghanistan.

I am so impressed by the work FAO Afghanistan has done in the country, and I am even more impressed with the talented local and international staff, including those at FAO regional offices and headquarters, who have worked hard over the years to ensure our projects improve economies and peace in the communities they touch, and also positively impact government staff, local entrepreneurs, civil society, academia and the private sector. I hope that this report will make you impressed by both FAO and the remarkable agricultural talent of Afghanistan too

Rajendra Aryal

FAO Representative in Afghanistan