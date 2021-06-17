100 Climate Actions from Cities in Asia and the Pacific

Introduction

Cities in developing countries in Asia and the Pacific are growing at an unprecedented speed. The region’s population is expected to increase from 1.84 billion in 2017 to 3 billion by 2050, with a projected urbanization rate of 64%. While cities act as engines of economic growth, rapid urbanization coupled with population growth poses a significant challenge to sustainable development for a region that is the most vulnerable in the world to the impact of climate change.

To cope with this anticipated population growth while adapting to and mitigating climate change, several cities in the region have set ambitious climate targets with the aim of reducing their greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and strengthening their adaptive capacities.

Drawing from experiences within the region, from multiple sectors including renewable energy, carbon finance, transport, land use, information and communication technology, climate action plans, building energy efficiency, solid waste, sustainable and low-carbon communities, and climate resilience, this publication illustrates how city-level initiatives contribute to reducing GHG emissions and building resilience while delivering economic, environmental, health, and social co-benefits.

These experiences also underscore the key role of cities as initiators, institution builders, and innovators that can translate climate solutions into actions. Importantly, it recognizes stakeholder engagement, collaborations, and partnerships as enablers to accelerate climate actions that are tailored specifically to local conditions.

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) remains steadfast in charting the path toward low-carbon and climate-resilient development. It is our hope that this publication will be useful to urban development stakeholders, enabling developing countries within the region to craft and align with their national strategies innovative and responsive climate solutions that can contribute to building sustainable, inclusive, and livable cities.