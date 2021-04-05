Indonesia
Tropical Cyclone 26S (Seroja) Nusa Tenggara Islands, Indonesia | Flash Update #1
Attachments
- OVERVIEW: The Jakarta Tropical Cyclone Warning Center (TCWC) under the Meteorological, Climatological and Geophysical Agency (BMKG) has detected the Tropical Depression (TD) 99S on Friday, 2 April 2021 and issued an early warning on Saturday, 3 April 2021, at 8:00 WIB (UTC + 7) which states that TD 99S has a high potential to grow into a Tropical Cyclone in the next few days and has the potential to cause extreme weather impacts. On Monday, 5 April 2021 at 01:00 WIB, the Tropical Depression was reported to have strengthened and was named Tropical Cyclone 26S (SEROJA) which is located in the Sawu Sea, southwest of Timor Island, (10.0 S; 122.7 E) (96 km north-west of Rote Island) with Maximum Sustained Wind speed of 65 km/h. BMKG also predicts that in the next 24 hours the intensity will strengthen to 100 km/h while moving away from Indonesian territory towards the Southwest.
- IMPACTS: The BNPB reported that as many as 10,263 families (30,750 persons) were affected by TC 26S (SEROJA), with 563 people evacuated. Fifty nine (59) death, ten (10) injuries, and forty two (42) missing persons have been reported in East Nusa Tenggara and West Nusa Tenggara (as of 5 April, 11.30 WIB). According to the BMKG, the impacts not only in Nusa Tenggara Islands, but also can be occurs in Maluku, Bali, and Sulawesi.
- DAMAGES: A total of 823 houses and 13 public facilities were damaged. (as of 5 April, 11.30 WIB)
- LIFELINES: A total of five (5) bridges and a few road sections were reported not passable due to floods/flash flood and landslides. According to media, some areas in East Nusa Tenggara are still experiencing blackouts and limited cellular services. El Tari International Airport in Kupang, East Nusa
Tenggara, that was previously closed due to TC 26S (SEROJA) is now operational.
- EFFORTS:
- Bima Regency, West Nusa Tenggara Province has declared “Emergency Response” or “Tanggap Darurat” status starting 2 April until 1 May 2021
- Local BPBD in East Nusa Tenggara Province and West Nusa Tenggara Province continue to coordinate with related agencies such as BNPB, BMKG, POLRI, TNI to evacuate the victims, distribute the logistic needed by the refugees, establish refugee tents and public kitchens, SAR missions, and provide forecast information to the people.
- Monitoring and data collection are still being conducted by the authorities and the increase of the numbers of impacts and damages caused by TC 26S (SEROJA) is foreseeable.
- The AHA Centre will continue to monitor for further developments and issue necessary updates.