Zimbabwe: Partners Activity Map (Cyclone Idai Response) | 5 Districts – Buhera, Bikita, Gutu, Mutare, Zaka | Partner Presence and Number of Beneficiaries Assisted | as at June 2019
from World Food Programme, Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, Food Security Cluster
Map
Published on 06 Jul 2019 — View Original
A total number 66,626 individuals have been assisted through Food assistance, Agricultural livelihood and Early recovery activities as of June 2019 in the following districts:
▪ Buhera = 64,403
▪ Bikita = 1,313
▪ Gutu = 453
▪ Mutare = TBD
▪ Zaka = 457