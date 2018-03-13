Southern Africa | Extended Dryness and Food Insecurity – ECHO Daily Map | 13/03/2018
SITUATION OVERVIEW
Maize is the main staple and cereal crop. Maize crop failures in the region have historically had significant impact on food security.
Erratic rainfall, high temperatures and persistent Fall Armyworm infestation lower cereal crop production prospects for 2018 in Southern Africa.
In the absence of consistent rains for the remainder of the season, water supplies will be reduced for domestic, agricultural and commercial use, with potential far reaching consequences on access to adequate food and nutrition for the 2018/19 consumption year.