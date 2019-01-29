29 Jan 2019

Southern Africa | Drought Situtation – Emergency Response Coordination Centre (ERCC) – DG ECHO Daily Map | 29/01/2019

Map
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 29 Jan 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.27 MB)

Situation Overview

  • The southern African continent is highly vulnerable to extreme climatological events, due to the combination of insufficient coping capacity, widespread poverty and strong seasonal rainfall patterns. The region is experiencing a meteorological drought.

  • This region has a strong precipitation seasonality, with most of the annual rainfall falling between November and March. The meteorological drought experienced in the region could impact the next lean season.

  • In most affected areas, sowing stage was delayed and food security decreased for most low-income rural households, which depend on rain fed crops, in particular in Zambia, Zimbabwe, southern Mozambique, southern Angola and locally in Namibia. Moreover, reservoir levels are generally decreasing across most countries.

