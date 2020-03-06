Satellite detected waters extents, between 1st and the 05th March 2020 over Central, Luapula, Muchinga and Northern Province, Republic of Zambia - Imagery analysis: 01-05 march 2020 | Published 6 March 2020 | Version 1.0

This map illustrates satellite-detected water via VIIRS-NOAA over Central, Luapula, Muchinga and Northern Province in Republic of Zambia between the 1st and the 05th March 2020. Within the analysed extent not covered by clouds, a total of about 10,000 km2 appear to be flooded. Based on Worldpop population about 28,000 people were potentially exposed or living close to flooded areas in Lunga district. This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field. Please send ground fedback to UNITAR - UNOSAT.